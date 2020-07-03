5 Tips To "Sweat-Proof" Your Makeup, For Just The Right Amount Of Glow

For many, the Fourth of July weekend marks the height of summer fun (barbecues, poolside hangs—what's not to love?). But if you're one to wear makeup, your beauty look may pay the price. Picture it: After more than a few beads of sweat, your forehead may seem practically reflective, your mascara wilting, your concealer creasing and looking caky. And that highlighter you spent ample time perfecting in the mirror? Perhaps it's melting down your face like the condensation rolling down your cool, holiday cocktail.

That's not to say you can't do anything about it. All it takes is a bit of skin prep, along with a few helpful hacks to nip the sweat in minutes. Here are five makeup artist-approved tips to ensure your beauty look can take the heat: