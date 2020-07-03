5 Tips To "Sweat-Proof" Your Makeup, For Just The Right Amount Of Glow
For many, the Fourth of July weekend marks the height of summer fun (barbecues, poolside hangs—what's not to love?). But if you're one to wear makeup, your beauty look may pay the price. Picture it: After more than a few beads of sweat, your forehead may seem practically reflective, your mascara wilting, your concealer creasing and looking caky. And that highlighter you spent ample time perfecting in the mirror? Perhaps it's melting down your face like the condensation rolling down your cool, holiday cocktail.
That's not to say you can't do anything about it. All it takes is a bit of skin prep, along with a few helpful hacks to nip the sweat in minutes. Here are five makeup artist-approved tips to ensure your beauty look can take the heat:
1. Don't skip the moisturizer.
In a humid, sweaty environment, you may deem it rational to skip the moisturizer and dive straight into powdery makeup. But a hydrating base is actually key for making your makeup last: When your skin becomes too dry, it tends to respond with more oil production—and thus, a sweaty face midday. So don't skimp on the skin care front; a good moisturizer is just as crucial during a hot, humid day as it is during the throes of a brittle winter.
Just be mindful of the types of moisturizers you have on hand. "Opt for the lightest possible moisturizer by day," says celebrity makeup artist Katey Denno. Choose a gel-like formula with a super thin texture so that you're adding hydration where you need it, but you're not piling on moisture.
2. Perhaps go matte.
It's no secret we love a dewy, radiant glow here at mbg. But if you're attempting a sweat-proof look, it may be best to go matte. Especially if you're prone to some serious oil production as soon as you step foot in the sun, you might want to reach for velvety, oil-free formulas from the get-go. "It can be helpful to use a more mattefying primer, or even to gently press in a lightweight face powder over the parts of your face that are most prone to glisten," says Denno.
That's not to say you can't achieve a hydrated, honey skin look in the summer heat: The mattefying makeup can help level down the sweat, but most clean options will still let your natural skin texture breathe. "Even though there might not be radiance in the makeup, the heat in your skin will give a natural luminosity," says makeup artist Jenny Patinkin. Consider it just the right amount of glow from within.
3. Apply your base in thin layers.
In the warmer months, less is more when it comes to makeup. After all, piling on base layers can look a bit caky once the formulas mix with sweat. That's why Patinkin suggests applying your base—be it a BB or CC cream, tinted moisturizer, or foundation—in paper thin layers (a beauty blender will help give you that precise application). "The thinner the layers, the less chance there is of your makeup slipping, sliding, and melting when your skin gets warm."
This is especially true under masks, which we should all be wearing. Thick foundations and creams can not only cause unflattering makeup looks, but it can trigger acne. "In the summer, the combination of mask friction, the humid environment, and increased skin oiliness can cause acne, rashes, and irritation to worsen," says board-certified dermatologist Michelle Henry, M.D. "You irritate the skin, you get clogging of the pores, and then you get sebum and bacteria that proliferate under the skin. Consider a tinted moisturizer or sunscreen and avoid an oily foundation at this time."
4. Blot with a beauty sponge.
No blotting papers? No problem: Toss a dry, clean beauty sponge (wrapped in tissue, so as to avoid any contamination) in your tote to touch up any makeup mishaps, says Patinkin. You're not applying any more makeup here, just pressing and rolling the errant makeup back into place. A sponge can give you even better results than those pesky blotters, as the tiny pores can soak up residue without any smearing. Just tap, bounce, and you're good to go.
5. Layer waterproof and non-waterproof mascaras.
We can't possibly chat about sweaty makeup without discussing the annoying dilemma that is smudged mascara. To avoid streaky raccoon eyes, you might think to snag a waterproof option. But many waterproof mascaras do their job too well; it can be quite the hassle to scrub it all off at the end of the day without feeling like you're plucking lashes in the process.
Here's what Denno recommends: "First swipe on a few coats of non-waterproof, and finish with a coat or two of waterproof." By layering a waterproof option on top, you'll achieve that long-lasting, smudge-free look, but the regular mascara as the foundation makes removing it a breeze.
The result? Full, spidery lashes that withstand the test of time, no scrubbing necessary when the (socially distant) party's over.
The takeaway.
This Fourth of July weekend, make sure your makeup stays immaculate, never smudged. With these quick tips, you'll have an effortless look that beats the summer sweat, no matter if you're manning the BBQ or lounging poolside.
