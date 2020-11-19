According to board-certified dermatologist, Heather Woolery-Lloyd, M.D., creator of The Wellness Master Course, oily eyelids have quite a few causes. First, and perhaps most obvious, you may just have oily skin: "Overproduction from oil by the sebaceous glands in the skin is one possible cause," Woolery-Lloyd notes. "This is common in skin conditions like rosacea and seborrheic dermatitis," characterized by oily, flaky patches (which oftentimes afflict the delicate lid skin).

Second, you may have an overproduction of the meibomian glands—aka, those tiny, oil glands along the edges of your upper and lower eyelids (right near your lashes). "These glands produce oil to coat the eye, but when overactive can cause oily eyelids," Woolery-Lloyd notes.

And, finally, you might be stripping the area with harsh skin care products, like cleanser. As you may know, when your skin is parched dry it tends to respond with even more oil production to compensate. If you're a regular eye makeup wearer, you may be inadvertently doing this in the attempt to get off mascara or eyeliner at night. Make sure your cleanser or makeup remover isn't too stripping on the area.