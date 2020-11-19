Have Oily Eyelids? 6 Skin Care & Makeup Tips To Knock Down The Shine
Let's not forget: We love a dewy, glossy lid around here. But we also understand there's a delicate balance between a glowy, hydrated beat and one that looks, well, greasy. Oily eyelids often tip the scale toward the latter. You know exactly what we're talking about if you find your eyeliner streaking midday or your shadows never staying put. It's the very annoying issue of oily eyelids.
If you're unsure how to manage your oily eyelids, experts have you and your shiny lids covered. Below, the best tips to mattify the oil and enhance your natural glow.
What causes oily eyelids?
According to board-certified dermatologist, Heather Woolery-Lloyd, M.D., creator of The Wellness Master Course, oily eyelids have quite a few causes. First, and perhaps most obvious, you may just have oily skin: "Overproduction from oil by the sebaceous glands in the skin is one possible cause," Woolery-Lloyd notes. "This is common in skin conditions like rosacea and seborrheic dermatitis," characterized by oily, flaky patches (which oftentimes afflict the delicate lid skin).
Second, you may have an overproduction of the meibomian glands—aka, those tiny, oil glands along the edges of your upper and lower eyelids (right near your lashes). "These glands produce oil to coat the eye, but when overactive can cause oily eyelids," Woolery-Lloyd notes.
And, finally, you might be stripping the area with harsh skin care products, like cleanser. As you may know, when your skin is parched dry it tends to respond with even more oil production to compensate. If you're a regular eye makeup wearer, you may be inadvertently doing this in the attempt to get off mascara or eyeliner at night. Make sure your cleanser or makeup remover isn't too stripping on the area.
Tips and tricks to manage oily eyelids.
Oily eyelids aren't necessarily a bad thing (in fact, many makeup artists love the natural dewiness). That said, you don't have to do anything to mask your natural lid skin—rock those shiny lids! But if the excess oil does bother you, there are a number of ways to tone it down, as well as mattify the area with makeup tricks.
Both skin care and makeup points, ahead:
1. Use a gentle cleanser.
It's worth it to check up on your face wash, especially if you presume your skin might be parched dry. Even if you aren't necessarily scrubbing the eye area, your lids do react to whatever cleanser you choose, so make sure you're not unintentionally stripping the skin there. (Check out our favorite clean cleansers here.)
If you feel your lids need some extra care, Woolery-Lloyd says you can take your gentle cleanser and massage it into the area. Just don't rub or tug! You never want to pull on the delicate lid skin, as you can create micro-tears and pave the way for wrinkles down the line.
2. Wipe with a cotton swab.
Or, Woolery-Lloyd says you can grab a cotton swab to swipe over the lids. "A moistened [cotton swab] can also remove oily secretions," she notes. "For skin conditions like rosacea, some doctors recommend cleaning the area with a diluted baby shampoo while other doctors recommend cleansing with plain water." Again, a light swipe is all you need—make sure not to tug too hard on the eye.
3. Opt for eyelid primer.
Now, onto the makeup tips. If you're trying to knock down the oil, consider eyelid primer your new best friend. "It only takes a few extra seconds to apply and makes all the difference by the end of the day," says makeup artist Alexandra Compton, product development manager at clean beauty retailer Credo. Bonus: A primer will help prevent creasing throughout the day and keep your makeup looking fresh.
4. Apply a setting powder over your lids.
As the last step of your makeup routine, Compton notes, dab a little translucent setting powder over your lids to mattify any shine. Keep it on the go, and reapply whenever your lids are looking a bit greasy—the powder can soak up the excess oil with ease.
5. Try a liquid-to-powder shadow.
If you find powder shadows too caky on oily lids, Compton also suggests investing in a liquid option that dries down to a powdery, nontransferable finish. It'll blend in seamlessly on your skin, yet it dries matte in mere minutes. A total win.
6. Embrace your glossy lid!
"I always say work with what you have as opposed to trying to combat it," says celebrity makeup artist AJ Crimson. (A universal rule when it comes to natural-looking makeup, no?) So own the shine! To enhance your naturally dewy eyelids, he suggests accentuating them with just a dab of clean lip gloss (see here for full application instructions). "If you already have this emollience working with you in that area, you don't have to go over the top. You get to use less product," he notes.
The takeaway.
If oily eyelids have you utterly frustrated, try managing the shine with oil-absorbing tricks and products. Of course, you can also accentuate the dew and work with your lids, rather than against them—always a good move in our eyes.
Shop these products:
ILIA Beauty Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint
AJ Crimson Beauty AJC Universal Finishing Powder
Alima Pure Eye Primer
