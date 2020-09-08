It's not so far-fetched: In fact, makeup artists routinely lean on gloss to achieve that luminous-looking glow. Usually, they'd tap on a lip balm or lip oil after applying eye shadow in order to give the pigment some more shimmer. Crimson's tip follows that same beat—only, he nixes the shadow entirely and turns to straight lip gloss.

During a Zoom demo, Crimson takes a tube from his new Office Politics lip gloss line (a shade called Reply All, a warm, cinnamony pigment with pink undertones) and swipes the doe-foot applicator across his lid. Even on-camera, he looks instantly polished yet still completely natural—as if he just so happens to have fresh, glistening skin allover.

We'll admit, the thought of swiping lip gloss on your skin might raise some eyebrows. Wouldn't it cause a, well, sticky situation? But that's where your formulas come into play: If you apply a gloss laden with tacky oils—yes, it'll likely feel heavy on your lid skin. Rather, snag a tube with hydrating oils and nourishing actives (Crimson's contains vitamin E), and it'll blend in quite nicely. According to Crimson, "It's like having the moisturizing benefits of a lip balm and the high shine of a gloss."