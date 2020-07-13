Your lips, those are high-maintenance things. So much so that they have several product categories dedicated to the relatively small skin care real estate: balms, masks, glosses, lipsticks, lip-to-cheek pots, powders, pencils, crayons—oh, you get the idea. One of the most popular of late is lip oils. Much like you can slather your face or hair with luscious, nutritious oils, you can tap on some lighter versions for the lips.

So why might one grab an oil over another lip product? Our answer, plus a few of the best on the market right now.