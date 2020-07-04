mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty

This Celebrity Makeup Artist Shied Away From Highlighter — Until He Discovered This Hack

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
This Celebrity Makeup Artists Shied Away From Highlighter Until He Discovered This Hack

Image by Liliya Rodnikova / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
July 4, 2020 — 13:24 PM

No doubt highlighters are a clean beauty mainstay; after all, they're all about glowy, healthy-looking skin often with added skin care benefits. But that doesn't mean getting your highlighter just right is always simple: You might envision that slick, no-shimmer sheen, but perhaps your highlighter lies a little sparkly on the skin. And while there are plenty of shimmer-free options out there, you might not have the ability to snag one at the very second. What to do in a pinch? 

Celebrity makeup artist A.J. Crimson knows the dilemma well, so he uses this little hack to give you that same dewy shine without going full highlight: "I was actually really afraid of regular highlighters for so long, but this will give you that same sheen and feel," he tells mbg. 

The highlighter hack, you ask? None other than lip gloss. 

Why you should grab your gloss.

Crimson is partial to a clear or slightly tinted gloss to tap on the high points of the face—that is, your cheekbones, bridge of your nose, brow bones, and cupid's bow. "It gives you this great highlighter effect without using high levels of mica and shimmer, which can sometimes look a little blotchy and overpowering," he says. Perfect if you're looking for a dewy glow without dipping too far into your makeup bag. 

You're probably thinking: Uh, do I want to put lip gloss on my face? That's where your ingredients come into play: Clean, natural options aren't typically formulated with mineral oils, petroleum, and the like (which is what gives traditional glosses their greasy, tacky feel). Rather, they're loaded with good-for-you ingredients, such as hydrating hyaluronic acid, nourishing oils, and antioxidants like vitamin E and C. Find a really good gloss, and it's essentially like putting skin care on your face. In fact, many makeup artists use a similar trick by tapping in a creamy lipstick on the cheeks for a subtle hit of blush; there are even quite a few lip-to-cheek products on the market that are formulated for both areas. Lip gloss can give you that same understated tint a lipstick-turned-blush would, with a bit more sheen. 

Just make sure you're not using a gloss that's too tacky—a recipe for getting wisps of hair stuck to your face all day. Rather, opt for blendable, oil/gloss hybrids like this iNNBEAUTY Lip Oil or translucent, jelly balms like this Tower28 ShineOn Jelly Lip Gloss.

Advertisement

The takeaway. 

For those looking for a glow, sans shimmer, a clean lip gloss can work wonders. Of course, if you're especially breakout-prone, you might want to take an extra peek at the ingredient list to make sure there are no pore-clogging players. Or perhaps do a patch test before tapping gloss on all your high points—most natural options will be fit for sensitive skin, but those with certain allergies might experience a reaction.

There's a bunch a trusty tube of lip gloss can do (give you a juicy pout; a dewy, lifted look; even tame pesky flyaways). Consider this hack minimal makeup at its finest; grab your gloss, and glow on.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join live July office hours.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Social Good

19 Black-Owned Coffee Brands & Roasters You Can Order From Online

Eliza Sullivan
19 Black-Owned Coffee Brands & Roasters You Can Order From Online
Beauty

5 Tips To "Sweat-Proof" Your Makeup, For Just The Right Amount Of Glow

Jamie Schneider
5 Tips To "Sweat-Proof" Your Makeup, For Just The Right Amount Of Glow
$19.99

Clean Cosmetics 101

With Heather White
Clean Cosmetics 101
Outdoors

The 8 Best Sporty Swimsuits, Perfect For Laps, Surfing & More

Kristine Thomason
The 8 Best Sporty Swimsuits, Perfect For Laps, Surfing & More
Home

How To Bring Summertime To Your Front Door With A DIY Wreath

Rosalind Cummings-Yeates
How To Bring Summertime To Your Front Door With A DIY Wreath
Beauty

If You Like Tarot & Palm Reading, You're Going To Love Lip Print Reading

Alexandra Engler
If You Like Tarot & Palm Reading, You're Going To Love Lip Print Reading
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recipes

Upgrade Your Fruit Salad With This Grilled Watermelon & Pineapple Recipe

Ed Harris
Upgrade Your Fruit Salad With This Grilled Watermelon & Pineapple Recipe
Recipes

These 3 Cooling Ayurvedic Drinks Also Support Healthy Digestion

Ananta Ripa Ajmera
These 3 Cooling Ayurvedic Drinks Also Support Healthy Digestion
Spirituality

6 Ways To Harness Tonight's Capricorn Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse

The AstroTwins
6 Ways To Harness Tonight's Capricorn Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse
Recipes

An Easy No-Bake Key Lime Pie With A Secret Healthy Ingredient

Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
An Easy No-Bake Key Lime Pie With A Secret Healthy Ingredient
Mental Health

Stressed Out? mbg Made A Supplement To Help Stabilize Your Mood

Emma Loewe
Stressed Out? mbg Made A Supplement To Help Stabilize Your Mood
Parenting

Are You A Snowplow Parent? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Alexandra Engler
Are You A Snowplow Parent? Here's Everything You Need To Know
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/lip-gloss-as-highlighter-how-gloss-can-give-you-that-same-glow

Your article and new folder have been saved!