No doubt highlighters are a clean beauty mainstay; after all, they're all about glowy, healthy-looking skin often with added skin care benefits. But that doesn't mean getting your highlighter just right is always simple: You might envision that slick, no-shimmer sheen, but perhaps your highlighter lies a little sparkly on the skin. And while there are plenty of shimmer-free options out there, you might not have the ability to snag one at the very second. What to do in a pinch?

Celebrity makeup artist A.J. Crimson knows the dilemma well, so he uses this little hack to give you that same dewy shine without going full highlight: "I was actually really afraid of regular highlighters for so long, but this will give you that same sheen and feel," he tells mbg.

The highlighter hack, you ask? None other than lip gloss.