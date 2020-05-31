When it comes to ultra-aggravating hair care woes, flyaways are right up there with split ends and greasy roots. Let's face it: Even a purposefully messy pony would fare better without those broken strands poking out. So you might rummage through your drawers for a trusty finishing spray or hair gel, and while they do help lay down those fine hairs, some products offer a little too much hold—making your hair feel dry and crunchy to the touch.

That doesn't mean you have to surrender to those pesky flyaways; rather, try these easy, stylist-approved hacks for smoothing down those hairs in a pinch. Each gives you just the right amount of hold, with enough flexibility to keep your hair touchably soft: