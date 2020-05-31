mindbodygreen

Flyaways Are No Fun: 5 Ways To Tame Those Hairs Without Using Spray Or Gel

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
5 Ways To Tame Flyaways Without Using Hairspray or Gel

Image by Kristoffer Jensen / Unsplash

May 31, 2020 — 17:10 PM

When it comes to ultra-aggravating hair care woes, flyaways are right up there with split ends and greasy roots. Let's face it: Even a purposefully messy pony would fare better without those broken strands poking out. So you might rummage through your drawers for a trusty finishing spray or hair gel, and while they do help lay down those fine hairs, some products offer a little too much hold—making your hair feel dry and crunchy to the touch.

That doesn't mean you have to surrender to those pesky flyaways; rather, try these easy, stylist-approved hacks for smoothing down those hairs in a pinch. Each gives you just the right amount of hold, with enough flexibility to keep your hair touchably soft:

1. Clear mascara 

Or brow gel, if that's all you've got. That spoolie is the perfect applicator to slick back those flyaways without dousing your strands in gel. As Nick Stenson, celebrity hairstylist and artistic director of Matrix, says, "It provides the control you need without wrecking your style." More than a few beauty experts have embraced multipurpose looks during quarantine, so why not give your mascara or brow gel another reason to shine? 

2. Old dryer sheets 

We highly suggest making the swap to reusable wool dryer balls (sheets are typically single-use, which isn't too environmentally friendly), but if you are looking to make the switch, this hack allows you to squeeze some more use out of your dryer sheets before tossing. It's an oldie but a goodie, say the experts: "Just rub the sheet over the flyaway pieces, brush, and done," Nelson Vercher, senior stylist at Rita Hazan, tells mbg.

3. Hydrating face mist 

Finishing spray running low? Reach for your rosewater. Facial sprays can do so much more than give your skin a much-needed cooling sensation throughout the day. Just mist your palms and smooth your hands over those flyaways. Just be sure to go easy on the nozzle; too much product can add a wet look to the hair, says Stenson. Unless that's your jam, of course, then by all means. 

4. Flaxseed gel

OK, so this one technically is a gel—but this all-natural styler trumps on the texture front. The fatty acid makeup along with vitamin E ensures it's full of moisture, leaving you with soft strands and no crunchy feel. Full disclosure: You'll want to slide it through wet hair if you're looking for an allover hold. But for your edging and styling needs (aka, flyaways), it's perfect to use in a pinch. 

5. Lip balm 

Another old-school trick: Your balm is "the best hack," Stenson notes. Just rub a little balm between your fingers, smoothing any troublesome areas into place. Not to mention, if your go-to balm is natural, all the ingredients are perfectly hair healthy too (natural balms are usually full of plant-based oils and butters, things that hair drinks up too). Keep in mind, it may not last you all day long, but it'll do for an hour or so—just enough time to keep your strands in place for a Zoom meeting. "It will hold you over until you can use hair spray," he adds. 

 

The takeaway. 

No gel or spray? No problem—you can tame those unruly hairs with products you probably already have at home. While professional products may give you a better hold, sometimes all you need is a little help to lay down those fragile flyaways. The result? Smooth hair that lays flat yet is still soft enough to look incredibly natural. Here's to keeping those messy ponies perfectly tousled.

