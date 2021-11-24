Acne, the complex skin condition it is, comes in many, many forms. Each zit is technically born the same way—dead skin, oil, and gunk stick together and block the pores—but from there, it can develop into various types of blemishes. Some are large, red, and tender to the touch (like cysts); others are speckled across your skin, causing textural concerns (hello, blackheads and whiteheads).

Here, we dive into the seven types of acne, the causes, and how to best treat each spot.

While we’re here, we should note: These tips only scratch the surface in terms of remedies, as treating acne requires a much more holistic view—diet, stress, and sleep can all affect the condition (we repeat: It’s complex!), but this article will focus on specific ingredients for each blemish.