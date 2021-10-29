So This Is Exactly How To Treat A Pimple Trapped Under The Skin

We think it's safe to say that no one is ever excited about the appearance of a pimple. Sure, we know a zit here or there is inevitable, but never, ever are they welcome. Whiteheads are annoying, but under-the-skin pimples have them beat. Under-the-skin pimples, otherwise known as blind pimples, are exactly what you think—a pimple that stays under the skin. And while that may sound like a better option than an unsightly whitehead, they are a bit trickier to prevent and treat. Not to mention, they can become inflamed and sore to the touch if not treated properly.

Thankfully, we tapped dermatologists to get the scoop on under-the-skin pimples so we can tackle them once and for all. And the best part is, this type of breakout can be easily treated at home, even using ingredients from your pantry. Keep reading to learn what under-the-skin pimples are, what causes them, and how to treat them asap.