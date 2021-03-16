Essentially, it’s a fancier word for congested skin. “This is not a term we use in dermatology,” says board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D. “But I see that it is occasionally used in lay media.” Although, the term subclinical can spark some confusion: Many hear “sub” and think it refers to those painful, cystic pimples that live underneath the skin, when these types of bumps really align with non-inflammatory acne—also known as comedonal acne, whiteheads, or sebum plugs.

“They are non-painful and usually do not lead to scarring or skin discoloration,” says Ife Rodney, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Eternal Dermatology. “[In dermatology], you’ll hear the term comedonal acne rather than subclinical acne.” The flesh-colored bumps never seem to come to a “head,” but they can progress into pimples or pustules if they become inflamed—which can happen if they’re left untreated.

And while this type of acne can crop up anywhere you have pores, Rodney says they tend to appear on the forehead, chin, and nose (where people tend to accrue the most oil), as well as the chest, back or shoulders.