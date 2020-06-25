Randomly Experiencing Forehead Acne? 3 Strange Triggers To Look Into

How To Get Rid Of Forehead Acne: The 3 Major Causes & Quick Fixes
Acne, oh acne. If you are someone who is predisposed to this pesky skin condition, you likely already know that breakouts often spring up without warning—and sometimes without any indication of a cause. Sure you can investigate if you’ve made any major dietary changes recently, check out the ingredients in a new serum or foundation, or monitor your stress to see if any of those might have the answers, but sometimes a zit just appears and all you can say is, Huh?
You might be thinking this if you’re experiencing some pimples on your forehead. Here’s the thing: Forehead acne, while triggered by many of the same stuff that spurs other acne, can also have several very unique causes that you might not be thinking of. Here, we explain them with their quick fixes.
What acne usually forms on the forehead?
Technically, any form of zit can appear anywhere you have a pore, but certain areas of the face and body lend themselves to specific types of acne. As for the forehead, “it consists of papules and pustules,” says board-certified dermatologist Zenovia Gabriel, M.D., FAAD. “Papules look like solid red bumps while pustules have pus at the top.”
These are comedonal types of acne, or acne where the pore is closed, notes board-certified dermatologist Tanya Kormeili, M.D. (Non-comedonal acne have open pores so the gunk inside oxidizes and turns dark—creating blackheads.)
There’s also an additional type of acne that may be more common on the forehead: Fungal acne. “While most types of acne are related to bacteria within the hair follicles, there is one specific type known as ‘pityrosporum folliculitis’ that often occurs on the forehead, and is due to fungal organisms within the follicles,” says Ife J Rodney, MD, FAAD, founding director of Eternal Dermatology + Aesthetics. She notes that these present themselves as small, uniform, itchy bumps. “These fungal organisms are usually present on our skin at all times, but can occasionally overgrow resulting in fungal folliculitis.”
Trigger: Sweat
Some areas of the face just seem to collect more sweat than others: upper lip and forehead, bing two. And while it’s always a good thing to get a little sweat session in, it does create the environment for breakouts." After exercising, your sweat leaves behind bacteria and sebum that can cause acne,” says Gabriel.
Then there are even sport specific causes of acne: “Additionally, bacteria can grow under helmets and bandanas, or other sporting equipment. To make matters worse, mechanical wear and tear from sporting equipment can also cause acne,” says Kormeili.
The fix:
We’re obviously not going to tell you not to workout. Just be smart about how you care for your skin during and after a session. During, make sure you are not wearing any makeup or skin care items that are too heavy. “When it comes to what’s on your skin, make sure the products you use are non-comedogenic so that it won’t clog your pores and lead to breakouts,” says Gabriel.
Also, Rodney advises, if you regularly exercise with headbands, wash these after every use. The sweat and bacteria will fester on the cloth between workouts, and then transfer to your forehead the next time you wear it.
After a workout be sure to rinse your skin with a gentle cleanser or water—nothing too strong as your pores are more open after sweating and therefore more easily irritated. Read our guide to washing post workout here.
Trigger: Hair products.
This reason is purely location driven. Your forehead is the closest to the hair and hairline, thus anything that’s happening on your hair or scalp might linger down onto the skin.
“Forehead is a unique part of the face because it can be in direct contact with your hair,” says Kormeili. “Any styling hair products such as oils or gels etc can accidentally be in contact with the forehead skin and lead to clogging of the pores and acne.”
The fix:
“Preventive measures include washing your hair often and avoiding hair pomades and styling products,” says Gabriel. “If you wish to continue using styling products, gently pat your face with a damp washcloth after applying the product to the hair.”
Another thing to note, says Rodney, is to be mindful of when you apply your hair products. “Hair products, especially oily ones, should not be applied at bedtime or before laying down,” she says. So if you recently started doing nighttime hair masks or oil treatments and then started breaking out on your forehead, it’s likely the culprit.
Trigger: Touching.
Think about your hands throughout the day: You might be accidentally touching your forehead more than you realize, be it from brushing away hairs to something more serious like stress headaches.
The fix:
Ready for it? Try not to touch the area.
Easier said than done, but do your best to be mindful of it. For example, you may be growing your hair or bangs, gently pin them back during the day so you’re not regularly swatting your hair. Or if you find your forehead touching is stress related, look into preventative measures.
The takeaway.
Forehead acne can have all regular acne-causes, like hormones and so on, but it can also have a few that are unique to the area. So other than tending to the acne with proper treatments, “simple lifestyle changes can go a long way in preventing forehead acne,” says Gabriel.
