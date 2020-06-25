Randomly Experiencing Forehead Acne? 3 Strange Triggers To Look Into

Acne, oh acne. If you are someone who is predisposed to this pesky skin condition, you likely already know that breakouts often spring up without warning—and sometimes without any indication of a cause. Sure you can investigate if you’ve made any major dietary changes recently, check out the ingredients in a new serum or foundation, or monitor your stress to see if any of those might have the answers, but sometimes a zit just appears and all you can say is, Huh?

You might be thinking this if you’re experiencing some pimples on your forehead. Here’s the thing: Forehead acne, while triggered by many of the same stuff that spurs other acne, can also have several very unique causes that you might not be thinking of. Here, we explain them with their quick fixes.