Of the list of concerns people have about their skin, dark spots tend to come up frequently. And the thing is, dark spots or pigmentation issues come in many forms: post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation from scars and acne, sun spots, age spots, and melasma. When these happen, most reach for a "brightening" product, such as a serum, mask, or cream. Within these brightening products, you'll find several common ingredients, such as vitamin C, lactic acid, and so on. Each of these actives has a unique way of targeting uneven pigment, from exfoliation to neutralizing inflammation.

One natural ingredient you might see is arbutin. Arbutin is, essentially, a natural variant of the controversial hydroquinone. The latter is controversial for several reasons, like severe sensitivity, irritation, and contamination issues. But most notably: It's been used and marketed as a "skin lighter" for many, many years. Now, it's one thing to formulate a product to help people fade unwanted dark spots (a valid concern many women have of all skin tones), but it crosses the line when you imply skin tones need to be lightened in general.

Because of this, and for several reasons more we'll get to later, many have made the switch to arbutin, the safer, natural, nonirritating, and gentle version for when you need to treat dark spots.