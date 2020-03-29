This scientific-sounding antioxidant has become a favorite for skin care fanatics lately. It is recognizable by its pink-red hue. “Astaxanthin is a carotenoid [that] causes the red/pink color in red algae, as well as in seafood such as salmon, shrimp, and lobster,” Shaurya says. Carotenoids, a subgroup of antioxidants, provide similar benefits as their other antioxidant counterparts.*

“All antioxidants work against damage caused by ultraviolet rays in the same way [to] counter free oxygen radicals in the skin that are caused by sunlight.” explains board-certified dermatologist Nava Greenfield, M.D. “Antioxidants neutralize those molecules so that damage is avoided.”*

Research has confirmed astaxanthin’s outstanding ability to help skin manage photodamage, as one scholarly review of the antioxidant explained that numerous comparative studies of astaxanthin and other antioxidants showed was the superior antioxidant in promoting dermal fibroblasts (or, what helps make skin cells, elastin, and collagen).* To give you an idea of just how powerful, the free radical-fighting effect of astaxanthin is up to 1,000 times higher than that of many of its fellow antioxidants. “If taken orally, [astaxanthin] has been shown to manage skin damage caused by the sun,” Shaurya confirms.*