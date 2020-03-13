Achieving a healthy glow, especially if your genetics didn't bless you with picture-perfect skin, can feel like a difficult task. With so many products and such much information out there, where does one even start?

According to new research from the University of St. Andrews, it starts on the inside. A healthy lifestyle can quickly contribute to skin's glow, with diet playing a big role. Namely, carotenoids (a kind of pigment found in a bunch of your favorite fruits and vegetables) can make skin appear healthier in as little as eight weeks.

So we're digging into the research, and spotlighting the powerful pigment in all its skin-improving wonder.