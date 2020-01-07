Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patch

These are straight hydrocolloid dressing—the same stuff you'd cover a cut with. We so often forget that a pimple is essentially an open wound, and to aid in recovery, you should try dressing it like one. Simply apply it to a freshly cleaned zit before bed, and this will absorb pus and protect the breakout from bacteria. (When you wake up, the patches are literally filled with white junk; it's grossly satisfying.) They're especially great for those with hypersensitive skin who get irritated from other acne-fighting actives, like AHAs or BHAs.

Acne Pimple Master Patch, Cosrx ($5)