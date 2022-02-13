How To *Actually* Minimize Pores — In Ways That Don't Hurt Your Skin

In a perfect world, you'd wake up fully refreshed and prepared to face the day. While getting ready for whatever's on your agenda, you wouldn't have to worry about minimizing the appearance of things like dark circles, under-eye bags, or worse still…very visible pores.

Thankfully—or not depending on how you view the world—there are plenty of products that promise to clear your pores, shrink them, and make them less obvious on your face. But how many of them actually do the work, and are there any items you should be avoiding? Here, we dug into what skin care pros actually want you to do in order to take care of your skin and pores.