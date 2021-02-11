mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
The 12 Best Tinted Moisturizers Of 2021 For Minimal, Breathable Makeup

The 12 Best Tinted Moisturizers Of 2021 For Minimal, Breathable Makeup

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Tinted moisturizers

Image by mindbodygreen

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
February 11, 2021 — 10:12 AM

If you’re shooting for minimal, breathable makeup, a tinted moisturizer is a great buy: These hang in the happy middle ground between makeup and skin care, offering a lightweight wash of pigment (although, you'll see different options have varying degrees of coverage) and skin-smoothing actives for a sheer, barely-there finish. 

With a quality tinted moisturizer, your skin just looks like skin—the cushiony formulas nestle into your skin’s texture and let your natural dewiness live on, all while leaving any discoloration or blemishes undetected. Plus, a good chunk of options come spiked with antioxidants and SPF, so you’re getting some extra environmental protection in there, too. 

If you’re looking for a new complexion product, we’ve got you covered. Peruse our 12 favorites below.

Cover FX Luminous Tinted Moisturizer

We love microbiome-supporting skin care around here, and this number infuses both pre- and probiotics to strengthen the skin barrier as you sweep it over your pores. It also includes lotus flower and water lily, incredibly hydrating extracts, so it feels extra soothing on the skin. The payoff is lightweight, but radiant—an instant glow. 

Luminous Tinted Moisturizer, Cover FX ($39)

Cover FX Luminous Tinted Moisturizer
mindbodygreen

w3ll people Bio Tint Multi-Action Moisturizer

A sheer moisturizer enriched with antioxidant-rich extracts, like organic pomegranate, algae, broccoli seed, and ginseng, as well as coconut oil to hydrate the skin. Plus, it includes zinc oxide, earning a stamp of SPF 30. 

Bio Tint Multi-Action Moisturizer, w3ll people ($30)

w3ll people Bio Tint Multi-Action Moisturizer
mindbodygreen

Kosas Tinted Face Oil Foundation

Marketing technically calls this a foundation, but I’d say it lays exactly like a buildable, tinted moisturizer. A blend of nourishing oils make the formula extra silky and light (avocado oil, red raspberry oil, jojoba oil, camellia seed oil, and rosehip seed oil), and it melts into your skin like a dream. 

Tinted Face Oil Foundation, Kosas ($42)

Kosas Tinted Face Oil Foundation
mindbodygreen

Origins GINZING SPF 40 Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturizer

If dull, tired skin is your main gripe, give this SPF 40 number a go. The ingredients practically scream rejuvenated skin, with ginseng and caffeine as the main stars. It’s very sheer and lightweight—more like a glow booster than a full-coverage product—so it’s perfect if you’re looking to give your skin a little something extra. 

GINZING SPF 40 Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturizer, Origins ($41)

Origins GINZING SPF 40 Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturizer
mindbodygreen

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30

This silky lotion is so soothing; thanks to colloidal oatmeal, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E, it hydrates and calms angry skin (and covers up any irritation, while you’re at it). Light, mineral pigments and micro-pearls deposit even coverage, and it even boasts SPF 30. 

Ultra Repair Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30, First Aid Beauty ($28)

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30
mindbodygreen

Honest Beauty CCC Clean Corrective With Vitamin C Tinted Moisturizer

Think of this like a CC cream and tinted moisturizer bundled into one (the two have overlapping benefits, anyway). It sinks into your pores for a pillowy texture, neutralizes discoloration, and doubles as a broad spectrum mineral sunscreen. Truly a multitasker. 

CCC Clean Corrective With Vitamin C Tinted Moisturizer, Honest Beauty ($21.99)

Honest Beauty CCC Clean Corrective With Vitamin C Tinted Moisturizer
mindbodygreen

C'est Moi Tinted Moisturizing Lotion

Your sensitive skin will love this hypoallergenic, fragrance-free corrector. It’s a bit heavier on the coverage front (more like a medium finish than a barely-there wash of pigment), and it’s chock-full of antioxidant-rich fruit extracts—think strawberry, kiwi and apple. 

Tinted Moisturizing Lotion, C'est Moi ($15.99)

C'est Moi Tinted Moisturizing Lotion
mindbodygreen

The Lip Bar Just A Tint 3-In-1 Tinted Skin Conditioner

This creamy number grips onto your skin with an oil-free formula, so you’ll glow in all the right places (no shiny T-zones, here), but thanks to hyaluronic acid, it never dries caky. Soft and silky, warming it up between your palms is a sensorial experience in itself. 

Just A Tint 3-In-1 Tinted Skin Conditioner, The Lip Bar ($17.99)

The Lip Bar Just A Tint 3-In-1 Tinted Skin Conditioner
mindbodygreen

Tarte Maracuja Hydrating Tinted Moisturizer

It’s ultra lightweight, but it’s buildable. Read: a super versatile corrector you can always layer on days you need a bit of extra coverage. Hyaluronic acid, maracuja oil, and aloe also make sure it stays hydrating all day long, plus it contains turmeric extract for some subtle brightness. 

Maracuja Hydrating Tinted Moisturizer, Tarte ($29)

Tarte Maracuja Hydrating Tinted Moisturizer
mindbodygreen

Beautycounter Dew Skin Tinted Moisturizer

The rich texture of this tinted moisturizer feels incredibly creamy on the skin, which is something to note considering it also contains non-nano zinc oxide (which can feel tacky and leave a cast, especially for those with darker skin tones). Along with buildable coverage, it features black currant seed oil, peony root extract, and vitamin C to help with brightness—you’ll sport a natural glow. 

Dew Skin Tinted Moisturizer, Beautycounter ($45)

Beautycounter Dew Skin Tinted Moisturizer
mindbodygreen

Caudalie Mineral Tinted Moisturizer

This decadent, light moisturizer contains vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and polyphenol-rich grape water to soothe and hydrate the skin. It’s incredibly sheer, perfect for when you want to let your skin breathe. 

Mineral Tinted Moisturizer, Caudalie ($32)

Caudalie Mineral Tinted Moisturizer
mindbodygreen

bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer Hydrating Gel Cream

This hypoallergenic, 98% naturally-derived number is super hydrating with an instant cooling effect on the skin, thanks to olive-derived squalane, glycerin, and mineral electrolytes. Plus, it’s layer-friendly—it’s easily buildable on areas that need more coverage, while still letting your skin texture shine. 

Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer Hydrating Gel Cream, bareMinerals ($33)

bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer Hydrating Gel Cream
mindbodygreen

And do you want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Skip The Faux Glow: This Supplement Is The Ultimate Skin Care Hack

Alexandra Engler
Skip The Faux Glow: This Supplement Is The Ultimate Skin Care Hack
Home

8 Ways To Organize Your Home (And Life) For The Lunar New Year

Dana Claudat
8 Ways To Organize Your Home (And Life) For The Lunar New Year
$19.99

Clean Cosmetics 101

With Heather White
Clean Cosmetics 101
Integrative Health

3 Stellar Pieces Of Heart-Health Advice We Can't Stop Thinking About

Abby Moore
3 Stellar Pieces Of Heart-Health Advice We Can't Stop Thinking About
Beauty

Try This Soap Brows Tutorial For Feathered Brows In 30 Seconds (Thank Us Later)

Jamie Schneider
Try This Soap Brows Tutorial For Feathered Brows In 30 Seconds (Thank Us Later)
Integrative Health

4 Sneaky Tricks To Stay Hydrated *Without* Chugging Water, From A Functional MD

Jason Wachob
4 Sneaky Tricks To Stay Hydrated *Without* Chugging Water, From A Functional MD
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recipes

An Ultra-Satiating Veggie Frittata To Keep You Going Through A Fasting Window

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
An Ultra-Satiating Veggie Frittata To Keep You Going Through A Fasting Window
Spirituality

6 Ways To Raise Your Vibe With The Year's Only Aquarius New Moon

The AstroTwins
6 Ways To Raise Your Vibe With The Year's Only Aquarius New Moon

I'm A Geneticist & I Need You To Know "Normal" Menstrual Cycles Don't Exist

Amy Divaraniya, Ph.D.
I'm A Geneticist & I Need You To Know "Normal" Menstrual Cycles Don't Exist
Functional Food

This Diet May Be The Key To Better Memory As You Age, Research Suggests

Sarah Regan
This Diet May Be The Key To Better Memory As You Age, Research Suggests
Spirituality

How To Give Yourself An Intuitive Reading With A Deck Of Plain Ol' Playing Cards

Sarah Regan
How To Give Yourself An Intuitive Reading With A Deck Of Plain Ol' Playing Cards
Integrative Health

Is It Dry Eye Or Something Else? A Functional Eye Doctor's Tip To Tell

Jamie Schneider
Is It Dry Eye Or Something Else? A Functional Eye Doctor's Tip To Tell
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/best-tinted-moisturizer

Your article and new folder have been saved!