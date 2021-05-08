You’re not imagining it: The nose tends to be more prolific in its oil production. This boils down to the simple fact that the pores there are larger—as well as the sebaceous glands underneath the skin as well. (This is especially true if you are someone with combination skin or have a shiny T-zone.) Unfortunately, there’s really nothing to be done about this fact. It is what it is! However, "Often by purifying the pores, you can diminish their appearance," holistic esthetician Britta Plug says about tightening pores.

And while your clogged pores may take the form of blackheads, they may also be sebaceous filaments. "Sebaceous filaments are naturally occurring tiny collections of sebum that are part of the pore structure," says board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D. "They line the inside of the pores and assist in the flow of sebum along the lining into the skin to help moisturize it." And while these tend to be not noticeable elsewhere, they can be on your nose because of the pore size and oil production. While the appearance of these may be annoying, they are actually totally normal.