The Truth About Blocked Pores & Clear Skin — Holistic Beauty Experts Weigh In

When it comes to pores, there are some truths that need to be set straight, once and for all. Here's the bad news: If someone tells you they can "shrink your pores," they are lying right to that beautiful face of yours. "Your pore size is genetically determined by the size of your pore glands," said Britta Plug, esthetician and holistic health coach. The good news? "Often by purifying the pores, you can diminish their appearance," Plug said.

"Pores enlarge as we get older, and they also enlarge if they’re filled with gunk," green makeup artist Katey Denno agreed. She emphasized the importance of using beauty and skin care products with good ingredients and going to bed with a clean face.

Here's what you can use to make pores look smaller naturally: