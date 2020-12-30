This Facial Fascia Manipulation Technique Is Basically Natural Botox

To start you can try foam rolling your face with a gentle roll, of course. There are two main points of tension I aim to loosen and move. One is superficial fascia and the other is lymph. Lymph is a highly underrated circulatory system within the body and it is responsible for detoxifying waste from the skin on a cellular level, in addition to its many, many other functions. When we are holding tension in the muscles and fascia, lymph cannot move freely and do its job of clearing out waste from the tissue. The result of poor lymph flow can present as dull skin, an accumulation of blackheads and milia, and/or stubborn hyperpigmentation, just to name a few.