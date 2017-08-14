This Facial Fascia Manipulation Technique Is Basically Natural Botox

Let's clarify: I am not anti-Botox on principle alone. I simply think there are more natural methods that people might choose over injectables if they knew they had a good alternative. I've seen firsthand the ways we can work with the skin with that rejuvenated look in mind.

When we look at what skin aging actually is from Eastern perspectives, it is a slowing down of circulation of blood, otherwise known as "life force" (and referred to as prana or chi in texts). When we age, it's a slowing in the circulation of nutrient-rich blood and detoxifying lymph and increasingly sluggish skin-cell turnover.

In those two ways, the skin becomes more "stagnant." When used for long periods of time without a break, Botox decreases flow in the face even more by immobilizing the facial muscles. With long-term use, the deadened facial muscles may atrophy, which can take on a gray and lifeless pallor. (I've seen it firsthand in my practice.)