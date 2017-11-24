This Magical Massage Will De-Bloat Your Face In 5 Minutes Or Less

We've all been there—the morning after an evening of indulgence, we wake up to red, blotchy, blemished, and/or puffy skin. "The inflammatory response is due to alcohol and sugar, and the puffiness is from water retention due to super-salty food," said Britta Plug, a holistic esthetician and health coach.

In order to work with that, we need to spend a few minutes in the morning helping lymph to drain, soothing inflammation, and flushing everything out. Plug recommends giving your body love first thing in the morning with a warm lemon and some gentle exercise like walking or yoga to get the lymph moving—the main culprit of a puffy face.

If you don't have your dry brush, Plug swears by a "hot and cold" shower in the morning, which can move the lymph. Hot water opens the blood vessels and cold water constricts them. Doing this a few times makes your skin into a pump, she explains, that activates the lymph.