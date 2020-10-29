The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland in your neck. It produces several hormones that influence your metabolism, energy levels, sleep, hair growth, menstrual cycle, and more.

If your thyroid gland struggles to produce enough thyroid hormone—often as a result of chronic stress, gut issues, or poor diet—you can end up with hypothyroidism or an underactive thyroid.

Hypothyroidism usually develops slowly, and there's a lot you can do to improve your thyroid function naturally. As an integrative medicine doctor, here are seven of my favorite tools to support your thyroid and reclaim your energy, vitality, and health.