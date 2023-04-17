7 Natural Ways To Manage Your Hypothyroidism For Better Overall Health
The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland in your neck. It produces several hormones that influence your metabolism, energy levels, sleep, hair growth, menstrual cycle, and more.
If your thyroid gland struggles to produce enough thyroid hormone—often as a result of chronic stress, gut issues, or poor diet—you can end up with hypothyroidism or an underactive thyroid.
Hypothyroidism usually develops slowly, and there's a lot you can do to improve your thyroid function naturally. As an integrative medicine doctor, here are seven of my favorite tools to support your thyroid and reclaim your energy, vitality, and health.
Go gluten-free
Diet is one of the biggest factors in managing hypothyroidism, and many patients see a big improvement in hypothyroidism symptoms after going gluten-free.
While true celiac disease affects only about 1% of the population, research in the last few years suggests that a lot of people are sensitive to gluten1. Gluten-sensitive people are significantly more likely to develop thyroid issues, possibly because gluten can damage your gut lining2, interfering with your hormones and causing inflammation that reaches your thyroid. Gluten is also processed with bromide—which displaces iodine, a key mineral needed to balance your thyroid.
If you have thyroid issues, try going gluten-free and see how you feel. You may notice a significant decrease in your symptoms.
Limit your sugar intake
Too much sugar is bad for you in general, but it's especially harmful if you have a thyroid imbalance.
One of your thyroid gland's main jobs is to regulate your carbohydrate metabolism. If you aren't making enough thyroid hormones, your body struggles to balance your blood sugar3, which can lead to fatigue, weight gain, and metabolic issues.
It's a good idea to cut back on sugar even if you don't have thyroid issues. It may be hard for the first week or two, but it's worth it.
Eat iodine-rich foods
Iodine is an essential mineral for thyroid hormone production, and a lot of us don't get enough of it.
You can take an iodine supplement or eat iodized salt, but from what I've seen in my patients, iodine in food form makes a bigger impact on thyroid function.
Good sources of iodine include:
- Seaweed, Nori, and other sea vegetables
- Shrimp
- Oysters
- Yogurt and cheese
There is such a thing as too much iodine, so you don't need to go crazy with these foods. Just try to incorporate them into your diet a couple of times a week. You may also want to get your iodine levels tested to see where you stand.
Take a good probiotic
Your gut bacteria play a central role in regulating your thyroid hormones. Your gut is one of the biggest reservoirs for thyroid hormones, and good gut bacteria convert T34, a thyroid hormone, into T4, the main hormone that's often low in hypothyroidism.
A high-quality probiotic can help balance your gut bacteria and support the conversion of thyroid hormones. Look for a probiotic with Lactobacillus bacteria, particularly L. acidophilus and L. rhamnosus. They're some of the most beneficial bacteria for supporting thyroid function. Here's our expert-backed list of the best probiotic supplements that can help support good bacteria in the gut.*
Try low-dose naltrexone
Naltrexone is a prescription medication that's usually prescribed for managing addiction. At higher doses, it can help people get off alcohol and opiates.
At lower doses, however, naltrexone is great for autoimmune issues5 and is one of the most promising ways to treat thyroid disease. Low-dose naltrexone has virtually no side effects other than occasional headaches and trouble falling asleep, both of which are rare.
Manage stress
Stress—especially chronic stress—is often a trigger for thyroid dysfunction. Stress can also cause flare-ups in symptoms if you already have hypothyroidism.
It's so, so important to manage your stress. Do some kind of self-care every day: meditation, aromatherapy, massage, an Epsom salt bath with essential oils, a walk in nature, reading a good book, or anything else that brings you joy and keeps you grounded.
Make time to relax, even if you have to write it in your schedule and treat it like a meeting. And if you're having trouble making time every day, start with once or twice a week and gradually work your way up.
Get acupuncture
Acupuncture is another way to potentially help balance your thyroid hormones. Recent research published in Journal of Integrative Medicine found that people with thyroid dysfunction saw significant improvements in their thyroid hormone markers6 after doing acupuncture regularly.
And as a bonus, acupuncture is a wonderful way to relax. It can relieve muscle tension and anxiety7, both of which are common in hypothyroidism
A last word on supporting your thyroid
If you have (or think you have) hypothyroidism, your first priority should be working with a health care professional. I recommend finding a good integrative physician or functional medicine doctor. Hypothyroidism is serious, and you shouldn't try to treat it alone.
The takeaway
The above tools are all excellent ways to support your thyroid naturally and keep it running the way it should. Give them a try; you may be surprised by how good you feel.
Dr. Taz Bhatia is a board-certified physician, specializing in integrative and emergency medicine, pediatrics and prevention, with expertise in women’s health, weight-loss, hormone balance and nutrition. She attended Emory University, the University of Georgia and the Medical College of Georgia, and was a recipient of the Emily Gardner Award for Best Pediatric Resident in 2000. She is the author of the Superwoman RX and The 21-Day Belly Fix. Personal health challenges in her twenties combined with a broken health care system motivated Bhatia to pursue an alternative definition of health and healthy living. As a young resident, she was sick and without answers, and began searching for help to heal her health issues. Studying various systems of medicine including Chinese Medicine, Acupuncture and Ayurveda, she found a wealth of information not yet taught in conventional medical schools. It led her to opening her now nationally-recognized practice, CentreSpring MD (formerly Atlanta Center for Holistic and Integrative Medicine). Today, Bhatia and her team work relentlessly to find a patient’s core health problems, their centre, in order to spring them forth in health, pulling from multiple systems of medicine, including integrative, functional, Chinese and holistic medicine.
More from the author:
nutrition & longevity+
Check out nutrition & longevity+
More from the author:
nutrition & longevity+
Check out nutrition & longevity+
Dr. Taz Bhatia is a board-certified physician, specializing in integrative and emergency medicine, pediatrics and prevention, with expertise in women’s health, weight-loss, hormone balance and nutrition. She attended Emory University, the University of Georgia and the Medical College of Georgia, and was a recipient of the Emily Gardner Award for Best Pediatric Resident in 2000. She is the author of the Superwoman RX and The 21-Day Belly Fix. Personal health challenges in her twenties combined with a broken health care system motivated Bhatia to pursue an alternative definition of health and healthy living. As a young resident, she was sick and without answers, and began searching for help to heal her health issues. Studying various systems of medicine including Chinese Medicine, Acupuncture and Ayurveda, she found a wealth of information not yet taught in conventional medical schools. It led her to opening her now nationally-recognized practice, CentreSpring MD (formerly Atlanta Center for Holistic and Integrative Medicine). Today, Bhatia and her team work relentlessly to find a patient’s core health problems, their centre, in order to spring them forth in health, pulling from multiple systems of medicine, including integrative, functional, Chinese and holistic medicine.
7 Sources
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