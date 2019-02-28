This 3-Day Diet Will Reset Your Thyroid & Balance Your Hormones

Since the thyroid affects every single system in the body, and symptoms can be different from person to person, it is very important to uncover your individual root cause. In my book, The 30-Day Thyroid Reset Plan: Disarming the 7 Hidden Triggers That Are Keeping You Sick, I share a 30-day thyroid reset diet to help you determine which foods work best for your body. In this article, I wanted to provide you with a sample three-day thyroid reset diet since diet has a huge impact on the health of your thyroid.

Supporting gut health is a huge part of supporting thyroid health, so you will find that many of these recipes include gut-boosting foods. It is also important to reduce inflammation in the case of Hashimoto's thyroiditis, which is an inflammatory autoimmune condition.

While this is great for people who have known thyroid conditions, there are a number of symptoms that can indicate you need a thyroid reset. If you are suffering from fatigue, unexplained weight gain, brain fog, depression, dry or rough skin, hair loss, irritability, joint pain (or, of course, you already know you have a thyroid condition), this reset is likely to benefit you.

Here's what the days look like: