Supplements with certain types of fiber (e.g., inulin and fructooligosaccharides (FOS), aka oligofructose) may cause additional gas and bloat—especially if you have pre-existing gut health concerns.

“Some fibers, like inulin, are fast-fermenting fibers. They produce gas quickly, resulting in bloat. Other fibers, such as guar fiber, ferment slowly and don’t produce gas or bloat,”* explains Michael Lelah, Ph.D., chief science officer at NutriScience®.

mindbodygreen’s premium organic fiber potency+ formula delivers an efficacious six-gram dose of guar fiber (which has been clinically shown to help relieve gas and bloating), plus gut-supporting ingredients kiwifruit and Bacillus subtilis MB40 (which have been shown to ease bloat3 and promote gastric and abdominal comfort4 ).*

“Supplements that are specially formulated with slow-fermenting prebiotic fibers won’t increase gas and bloating,”* Lelah resolves.

In addition to fiber type, you also have to be mindful of just how much dietary fiber you’re adding to your daily routine—and, how quickly.

“In the short term, having too much fiber or increasing your intake too quickly without also increasing your water intake can also contribute to gas and bloating,” says registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN. She recommends increasing fiber intake gradually, drinking extra water, and moving your body to help ease bloat and promote GI comfort.