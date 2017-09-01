Up to 30 percent of the population suffers from digestive complaints like gas and bloating. In my practice, I often see people turn to things like eliminating gluten or other "unhealthy" foods to fix their guts. Often, it helps initially but incompletely. Gluten is not the only ingredient that can have serious side effects when it comes to digestive complaints.

There are many healthy foods that are good for you but may not "agree with you," digestively speaking. These foods may not seem to have much in common, but they are all high FODMAP, which means that they are highly fermentable in your stomach—and this fermentation action often is the main culprit in chronic bloat.

FODMAP is an ugly acronym that stands for "fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols." These are all words you are probably not familiar with—but they are carbohydrates that are components of many common foods. While they are not necessarily "bad for you," they are the common cause of digestive complaints. This happens because some really healthy foods are tough for our intestines to break down. Bacteria that naturally live in our guts love to dine on these undigested foods, and the side effect of that is the production of excess gas, which leads to bloat. When many of my patients start a low-FODMAP diet, they see their symptoms of bloating and gastrointestinal distress significantly decrease.

These 10 healthy foods can be surprising culprits in bloat for some people. Remember, everyone's body is different, so if you suspect one of these foods is causing your bloat, notice how it interacts with your body the next time you eat it, and think about eliminating it for a few weeks to see if you feel a difference.