Fiber is one of the four main macronutrients (i.e., the types of nutrients our bodies need in large quantities to function). It’s a complex carbohydrate made exclusively of plant roughage that cannot be digested or absorbed in the human body. This is why fiber makes you poop—rather than get broken down and absorbed, it moves through your digestive system, binding water and wastes together along the way, so your body can expel what shouldn’t be there. (And that’s just one of the many benefits of fiber).

But while fiber helps you poop easier, determining how much fiber will make you poop varies from person to person and may require some trial and error. According to the National Academies, women should consume at least 25 to 28 grams1 of fiber daily, while men should consume at least 38 grams.

That said, this is just an estimate and everybody is different; some digestive tracts require more fiber than others, and a “normal” bowel movement for your body might look slightly different than someone else’s “normal” stool. To determine how much fiber is sufficient to help you poop better, speak with a gastroenterologist for a personal assessment.