Prebiotics refer to a specific type of fiber that only beneficial microorganisms in the gut (like bacteria and yeasts) are able to ferment or feed on. That’s right, bacteria species that are deemed problematic to health aren’t able to join in on the feast.

Therefore, prebiotics help improve the balance of good to bad bacteria1 , contributing to a healthier gut microbiome as a whole.

What’s more, is that the fermentation process2 also produces nutrients like short-chain fatty acids or SCFAs (including butyrate) that help strengthen the gut lining3 and enhance immunity.

So how do prebiotics differ from probiotics then? Probiotics are the beneficial live organisms in your gut (or ingested through fermented foods or supplements) and prebiotics act as the fertilizer that nourishes them.