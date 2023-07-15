For this study, researchers wanted to look more closely at the relationship between guar bean fiber, gut bacteria, and gut health in general.

To do so, they conducted a small study on 12 healthy adult males, in which participants consumed eight grams of guar bean fiber for 18 days. Before, during, and after the study, participants filled out questionnaires about gut discomfort or any other sensations, plus tracked how often they passed gas. Researchers also tested the diversity of gut bacteria in participants, as well as the metabolic reactions to the guar bean fiber.