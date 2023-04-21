Women and men should be getting at least 25 grams and 38 grams of fiber per day, respectively. Unfortunately, most people aren’t getting anywhere close to that amount.

In fact, according to a 2017 scientific review from the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine, the average American is getting a measly 16 grams per day1 (yikes). And considering that dietary fiber is vital to optimizing gut health, bowel movements, cardiovascular function, immune strength, and mental well-being (just to name a few benefits), we’d all be smart to pack our plates with more fibrous plant foods.*