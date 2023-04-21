3 Types Of People That Should Definitely Be Eating More Fiber
Women and men should be getting at least 25 grams and 38 grams of fiber per day, respectively. Unfortunately, most people aren’t getting anywhere close to that amount.
In fact, according to a 2017 scientific review from the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine, the average American is getting a measly 16 grams per day1 (yikes). And considering that dietary fiber is vital to optimizing gut health, bowel movements, cardiovascular function, immune strength, and mental well-being (just to name a few benefits), we’d all be smart to pack our plates with more fibrous plant foods.*
Here are three types of people who really need more fiber in their lives, stat!
Almost all Americans (yes, really)
Considering the standard American diet and its serious lack of high-fiber foods (e.g., fruits, veggies, legumes, whole grains, nuts, seeds), it shouldn’t come as a surprise that a whopping 95% of U.S. adults and children2 are failing to meet their daily fiber needs.
Honestly, reaching your fiber goals can be a challenge! If you’re struggling to get enough dietary fiber every day, you’re far from alone (and thankfully, a fiber supplement can help you get there).
People with softer stool
Soluble fiber helps build the “bulk” of stool, while insoluble fiber helps support gut motility3 (i.e., the movement of food through the digestive system and out of the body) and speed up transit time. Together, these two forms of dietary fiber can help promote healthy, solid poops (especially for folks who struggle with stool consistency).
People who struggle to "get things moving"
If you have the opposite problem (i.e., you have difficulty pooping as regularly as you’d like) then fiber can also help solve your bowel movement concerns. You see, fiber regulates intestinal microbiota4, which helps promote healthy stool formation.
Two high-fiber foods are particularly good at bolstering healthy bowel movements:*
- Guar bean was found to help reduce colonic transit time and increase both the quality and frequency of poops in a study published by the Saudi Journal of Gastroenterology.
- Green kiwifruit was shown to significantly increase daily bowel movements5 in a study published by Nutrition Research.
(Hint: mindbodygreen’s organic fiber potency+ features guar bean and green kiwifruit—as well as other gut-supporting ingredients—to help promote regularity.*
What to look for in a fiber supplement
Before you begin your hunt for a premium supplement, you should know that fiber supplements are not all created equal.
Here are a few key criteria you should look for:
- A high-potency dose of at least 6 grams
- Plant-based ingredients
- A combination of insoluble and soluble fiber
With organic guar bean, green kiwifruit, a whole mushroom blend (reishi, maitake, oyster), and a targeted probiotic strain for added gut health support, mindbodygreen’s organic fiber potency+ delivers these top-notch features (and more).*
The takeaway
The majority of Americans (95%) aren’t getting enough dietary fiber on a daily basis, despite its whole-body benefits and importance to overall well-being. If you’re interested in finding a high-potency fiber supplement that fits your unique health needs, check out mindbodygreen’s guide to choosing the best fiber supplement for you.
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition. Chamberlain believes in taking small steps to improve your well-being—whether that means eating more plant-based foods, checking in with a therapist weekly, or spending quality time with your closest friends. When she isn’t typing away furiously at her keyboard, you can find her cooking in the kitchen, hanging outside, or doing a vinyasa flow.