10 Ways To Eat More Dandelion Greens (Especially If You’re Tired Of Kale)

Over here at MBG, we are really into eating with the seasons. Despite being a sustainable choice, it keeps cooking exciting (you have to somehow figure out how to eat that fall rutabaga and those spring nettles), and vegetables just taste better when they’re at their peak.

Kale is great, but it’s a cold-weather crop we’ve been eating all winter. Enter the dandelion green.

Part of the bitter green family with a slew of health benefits, dandelion is touted in natural medicine. Though it’s not as mainstream as kale or collards, we find it to be just as versatile. Below, we lend 10 unique ways to start eating dandelion greens this season.

FYI, the recipes here purposefully casual, giving you the gist of how to use dandelion greens for each preparation listed. And for any of the recipes where the greens are cooked, you can soak them in salted water for 10 minutes before cooking to remove some of the bitterness if desired.