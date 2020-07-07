If you're looking for something a little different to add variety to your noodle rotation, check out ancient grain pastas. This category is very diverse and covers everything from pastas made with quinoa to ones crafted from kamut. They are often blended with other grains, like the ones from Ancient Harvest, which combine organic corn and brown rice with organic quinoa to create gluten-free rotini, shells, and other shapes. Most varieties offer around 3 grams of fiber and 4 grams of protein.

Grain blends can be an easy way to try ancient grains. Ronzoni's Ancient Grains penne blends whole wheat with quinoa, amaranth, millet, sorghum, and teff for a delicious pasta that holds up well in baked dishes and pasta salads. It's a nutritional winner as well, with 8 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber in each serving.

While many of these pastas are gluten-free, keep in mind that spelt, einkorn, and farro are ancient types of wheat—therefore, any noodles made with these grains are not suitable folks who need to avoid gluten. But they are delicious alternatives, especially farro, which is quite nutty and goes well with strong cheese, like feta, and toasted walnuts.

Flavor: Depending on the variety, the flavor can vary from earthy to nutty to mild.

Consistency: Expect a slightly firmer consistency than traditional wheat pasta.

Best use: You can use them in any way you would typically use pasta.