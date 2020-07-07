Most nutritionists you ask will tell you corn qualifies as a whole grain.

“Whole grains have three edible layers—the bran, germ, and endosperm,” registered dietitian nutritionist Shamera Robinson, MPH, RDN, L.D. tells mbg. “Each layer offers a different ratio of macronutrients, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to help nourish your body. Brown rice, oats, and wheat are popular whole grains, but corn kernels also contain those three nutrient-rich layers,” she says.

Corn is also part of the grass family of plants, similar to wheat, barley, and rice, registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics Julie Stefanski, MEd, RDN tells mbg.

“Everything that is made from corn—tortillas, cornflakes, and grits, for example—are in the grain category,” Stefanski says. This also makes popcorn a perfect snack for meeting your grain goals, Robinson adds.