To add more resistant starch to your diet, you can buy foods that are already resistant to digestion—this would be anything in the type one or type two categories (seeds, legumes, grains, potatoes, green bananas, raw plantains).

You can also prepare your food in a specific way to bring out their resistant starches. Some foods lose resistant starch with heat (think: oats, green bananas, and plantains), while others increase once they’ve been cooked and cooled. For the latter, "it's okay to reheat them to eat and still retain [the resistant starch], it's the cooking then cooling that allows this phenomenon," says Smith.

Supplementing your diet with raw potato starch is another simple way to increase your intake of resistant starches. Although, Maren recommends focusing primarily on adding whole foods to your diet. “Bob’s Red Mill Unmodified Potato Starch (not flour) can be added to smoothies or even stirred into sparkling water,” she says.