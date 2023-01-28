In general, Cording says it's very rare that she recommends people have more than 40 grams of fiber a day. Still, some people may be able to tolerate 50 grams of fiber without any issues, Gans says—but beyond that is really pushing it. For example, "100 grams per day is definitely a lot of fiber, and I would guess that, for the majority of people, it would be too much for their bodies to digest on a daily basis," Gans explains.