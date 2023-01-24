If you ask integrative gut health expert Vincent Pedre, M.D., a healthy person poops on average one to three times per day. Look: If pooping three times a day sounds unimaginable to you, you're not alone. But if pooping at least once every day also feels out of the question, you might be a little backed up.

Simple things like changes in routine, certain foods, and even stress can disrupt regular bowel movements, but with the right attention, it's pretty simple to get things back on track. Here are gut health experts' top three tips to get your digestion going: