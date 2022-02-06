Fiber is another nonnegotiable for digestion. There are two main types—soluble and insoluble—and while you should get both for overall health, insoluble fiber is the star of the show when it comes to transit time.

“Insoluble fiber is not digested by the body or absorbed into the bloodstream,” Amy Shapiro, M.S., R.D., CDN, and founder of Real Nutrition previously told mbg. “Instead, it forms the weight and bulk of stools in the body, acting as a broom." In other words, insoluble has more of a laxative effect, pulling water into the stool and pushing things out.

Pay special attention to prebiotic fibers, too. These types of fibers, which you can get from a variety of sources like garlic, onions, leeks, Jerusalem artichoke, and jicama, serve as a food source for probiotics, helping them grow and colonize the gut.

And don’t forget to actually chew your food (read: Don’t just chomp a couple times and then swallow). “Not chewing thoroughly causes more work for your stomach, which further impedes the digestive process down the line—it’s a negative ripple effect,” says functional medicine doctor Frank Lipman, M.D. “Aim to chew until your food is liquefied, which is usually about 20 to 30 chews.”