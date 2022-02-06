There are many yoga poses, like dandasana, janu sirsasana, and even savasana that can help speed up your digestion. Committing to a simple 10-minute sequence each day can physically support digestive processes and encourage elimination. "Yoga is…a key factor in improving digestion, as twisting postures can help to enhance your digestion and encourage your liver and kidneys' detoxification processes," Lee Holmes, ​registered yoga teacher, gut expert, and author of Heal Your Gut, previously told mbg. "Yoga can also help with bloating, increasing the amount of oxygen to the area."