 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Functional Food
The Best Ways To Support Healthy Digestion Speed, According To Experts
|
Expert Reviewed The Best Ways To Support Healthy Digestion Speed, According To Experts

The Best Ways To Support Healthy Digestion Speed, According To Experts

Lindsay Boyers
Certified holistic nutrition consultant By Lindsay Boyers
Certified holistic nutrition consultant
Lindsay Boyers is a nutrition consultant specializing in elimination diets, gut health, and food sensitivities. Lindsay earned a degree in food & nutrition from Framingham State University, and she holds a Certificate in Holistic Nutrition Consulting from the American College of Healthcare Sciences.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Director of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Director of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
Ginger Tea with Honey

Image by Martí Sans / Stocksy

February 6, 2022 — 10:31 AM

On average, it takes anywhere from 10 hours to three days for food to move through your entire digestive system. But if you’re feeling a little sluggish or dealing with GI issues, it’s possible things have slowed down. 

Bloating, an unsettled stomach, and feeling disproportionately full after eating small meals are some of the major signs that your gut could use some extra TLC. Here are expert-backed ways to speed up digestion and get back to feeling like yourself.

1. Move your body.

Exercise is one of the best ways to get things moving. In an older, yet still relevant, study published in Gut, researchers reported that daily, moderate exercise (in this case, cycling and jogging) may reduce gut transit time by as much as 30 percent.

But you don’t have to stick to these two modalities if they aren’t your thing. Here are some other types of exercise you can try:

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Go for a walk. 

Basic movement, like walking, speeds up digestion by stimulating the muscles in your stomach and small intestine, helping move things along. Walking any time of the day is great, but a post-prandial stroll may be especially beneficial. 

Research suggests that taking a 15 minute, leisurely walk right after eating can help move food through your stomach more quickly. The key word here is leisurely, though. Going too hard can have the opposite effect.

Try a yoga flow. 

There are many yoga poses, like dandasana, janu sirsasana, and even savasana that can help speed up your digestion. Committing to a simple 10-minute sequence each day can physically support digestive processes and encourage elimination. "Yoga is…a key factor in improving digestion, as twisting postures can help to enhance your digestion and encourage your liver and kidneys’ detoxification processes," Lee Holmes, ​registered yoga teacher, gut expert, and author of Heal Your Gut, previously told mbg. "Yoga can also help with bloating, increasing the amount of oxygen to the area."

Yoga can also indirectly speed up digestion by promoting relaxation. When you’re relaxed, your nervous system is in a parasympathetic state. This calming state, aptly nicknamed “rest and digest,” is critical for proper digestion.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Eat something to help

Some foods, like refined carbohydrates (we’re looking at you, sugar) and anything fried, impede digestion, while others keep things moving as they should. Take a look at your plate and make sure these things are on it:

Probiotic foods

Probiotic-rich foods or fermented foods, are teeming with good bacteria that support your gut health. Research in Applied and Environmental Microbiology suggests that yogurt—one of the go-to probiotic foods—can speed up digestion, while also supporting the part of the immune system that lives in your gut known as the GALT. 

If you don’t do dairy, or you just like options, you can, and should, also try kimchi, natto, kefir, pickled vegetables, miso, tempeh, and sauerkraut (FYI: just two tablespoons of raw sauerkraut contain about one million colony-forming units of good bacteria).

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Probiotic supplements

probiotic+

probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support regularity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(53)
probiotic+

In addition to a diet rich in gut-supporting foods, a well-formulated probiotic supplement can also be a very helpful option.*

mindbodygreen's probiotic+, for example, contains four targeted probiotic strains have been clinically shown to support gut health and maintain a variety of key, daily functions of the digestive system.* In addition to reducing gas and bloat, these strains also help improve total digestion time (i.e., gut transit time), increasing regularity and promoting healthy bowel movements.*

Fiber-rich foods

Fiber is another nonnegotiable for digestion. There are two main types—soluble and insoluble—and while you should get both for overall health, insoluble fiber is the star of the show when it comes to transit time.

“Insoluble fiber is not digested by the body or absorbed into the bloodstream,” Amy Shapiro, M.S., R.D., CDN, and founder of Real Nutrition previously told mbg. “Instead, it forms the weight and bulk of stools in the body, acting as a broom." In other words, insoluble has more of a laxative effect, pulling water into the stool and pushing things out.

Pay special attention to prebiotic fibers, too. These types of fibers, which you can get from a variety of sources like garlic, onions, leeks, Jerusalem artichoke, and jicama, serve as a food source for probiotics, helping them grow and colonize the gut.

And don’t forget to actually chew your food (read: Don’t just chomp a couple times and then swallow). “Not chewing thoroughly causes more work for your stomach, which further impedes the digestive process down the line—it’s a negative ripple effect,” says functional medicine doctor Frank Lipman, M.D. “Aim to chew until your food is liquefied, which is usually about 20 to 30 chews.”

probiotic+

'It has really improved my gut health and digestion"*

Karin F., verified buyer of probiotic+

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(53)

3. Get plenty of fluids

Failing to take in optimal amounts of hydration can impact digestion, so it’s impossible to keep things moving without drinking plenty of fluids. But that doesn’t mean an extra cup of coffee or a sugary lemonade. Stick to these beneficial liquids:

Water

Water is the most essential nutrient you put into your body. It helps you digest your food and absorb nutrients, and then push the waste through your digestive system. Drinking enough water is a surefire way to support digestion, so make sure you’re getting what you need daily (nine cups for women and 12.5 cups for men is a good place to start).

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Herbal tea

Herbal teas can help nourish your gut, but certain varieties have benefits beyond that. Dandelion tea, for example, has been shown to stimulate muscle contractions and help push food through the digestive system, while fennel and senna teas have a stronger laxative-type effect.

Bone broth

Bone broth is a double whammy for digestion. Not only does it keep your gut hydrated, it also contains gelatin and gut-supporting minerals, electrolytes and bioactives, like calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, chondroitin sulfate, and glucosamine.

Stay away from drinking too much caffeine, though. "A cup of coffee is not going to dehydrate you that much," integrative medicine doctor Bindiya Gandhi, M.D. says, "but many cups of coffee without water intake will." A good rule of thumb is to drink an extra cup of water for every cup of coffee you drink.

Conclusion

Sluggish digestion is really uncomfortable, but there are plenty of practical things you can do to speed things up. Filling your plate with fermented and fiber-rich foods, drinking plenty of non-caffeinated fluids, and regularly moving your body (especially after a big meal) are great places to start.

probiotic+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(53)
probiotic+

probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support regularity*

probiotic+

probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support regularity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(53)
probiotic+
Lindsay Boyers
Lindsay Boyers Certified holistic nutrition consultant
Lindsay Boyers is a holistic nutritionist specializing in gut health, mood disorders, and functional nutrition. Lindsay earned a degree in food & nutrition from Framingham State...

More On This Topic

Recipes

I Make This Creamy Nutrient-Dense Chocolate Smoothie At Least Once A Week

Maggie Michalczyk, R.D.
I Make This Creamy Nutrient-Dense Chocolate Smoothie At Least Once A Week
Functional Food

Every Question About Health & Wellness Coaching You've Ever Had, Answered

Sara Angle, CPT
Every Question About Health & Wellness Coaching You've Ever Had, Answered
Integrative Health

Are You Peeing A Lot? You May Be Dehydrated, Says A Urogynecologist

Olivia Giacomo
Are You Peeing A Lot? You May Be Dehydrated, Says A Urogynecologist
Beauty

What's The Hype With HydraFacials, Anyway? Read This Before You Book

Jamie Schneider
What's The Hype With HydraFacials, Anyway? Read This Before You Book
Motivation

This Underrated Total-Body Workout Is Low-Impact & Benefits Your Brain

Sara Angle, CPT
This Underrated Total-Body Workout Is Low-Impact & Benefits Your Brain
Routines

This Beginner-Friendly Exercise Could Help Stave Off Nasty Knee Pain

Sarah Regan
This Beginner-Friendly Exercise Could Help Stave Off Nasty Knee Pain
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Love

A Full Guide To Eloping, In Case You're Considering It Or Just Curious

Sarah Regan
A Full Guide To Eloping, In Case You're Considering It Or Just Curious
Beauty

The 9 Best Unscented Body Lotions For Tattoos, For Proper After Care

Alexandra Engler
The 9 Best Unscented Body Lotions For Tattoos, For Proper After Care
Integrative Health

Prioritize This Neurotransmitter To Feel Your Sleep Instantly Improve

Emma Loewe
Prioritize This Neurotransmitter To Feel Your Sleep Instantly Improve
Spirituality

The Skies Are Aligned For A Lucky Week: Astrologers On How To Harness It

The AstroTwins
The Skies Are Aligned For A Lucky Week: Astrologers On How To Harness It
Sex

8 Ways To Level Up Your Classic Cowgirl Position To Make It Even Hotter

Julie Nguyen
8 Ways To Level Up Your Classic Cowgirl Position To Make It Even Hotter
Mental Health

5 Simple Everyday Habits That Can Help Improve Your Memory

Morgan Chamberlain
5 Simple Everyday Habits That Can Help Improve Your Memory
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-speed-up-digestion
probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support regularity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
probiotic+

Your article and new folder have been saved!