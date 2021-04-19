A gentle yoga flow that involves a lot of twisting and abdominal massage, in particular, is thought to help relieve bloating, gas, and constipation. In fact, gastroenterologist and mbg Collective member Marvin Singh, M.D., previously told mbg that massaging and twisting our abdomens not only feels very relaxing but can also help support digestion and encourage elimination.

That's why I created this gentle 10-minute yoga flow. It's fantastic any time you need a little extra help with digestion, plus the sequence also supports spine health and mobility. Since it's so quick and accessible, this is a great flow to mix into your weekly routine any time you need it.