A Simple 2-Minute Yoga Pose To Help You Beat Holiday Bloat ASAP

Anytime you're in need of a little digestive support, this pose is available to you. Not only does it help massage all those digestive organs by improving circulation in those regions, but it may also help relieve bloating, gas, and constipation. (Don't be surprised if you burp doing a twist!)

And on top of that, twists also help keep your spine healthy by improving your range of motion. Maintaining a healthy spine is super important to overall health, especially as we get older, as it's essential for mobility, balance, and posture.

So, next time you're feeling some gastrointestinal discomfort, give this easy pose a try. You'll be amazed what a little twisting can do.