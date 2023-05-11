What Is A Health Coach & How Do I Know If It's The Right Job For Me?

It's likely easier than you think to find health coaching clients, since the field is becoming so much more in-demand. The global health coach market is projected to reach nearly $28 billion by 2030 (compared to $13.6 billion in 2020). One survey found that 60% of Americans want a health coach but 80% of them have never been offered such as service. If you'd rather not be responsible for finding your own clients, you can also get a job as an on-staff coach in a hospital, clinic, or functional medicine setting.