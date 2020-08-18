What Is A Health Coach & How Do I Know If It's The Right Job For Me?

What Exactly Is A Health Coach & What Makes A Good One?
Health coaches can often be mistaken for nutritionists or fitness instructors. While they have similar goals, a health coach follows a more holistic and all-encompassing approach to both exercise and food. If you're interested in learning more about what a health coach does and whether or not it's right for you, read on. We spoke with experts in the field for insight.
What is a health coach?
These trained wellness professionals help guide individuals on their health and lifestyle journeys, meditation instructor and certified health coach Pilin Anice, tells mbg. "Health coaches help you to discover and implement practices that can sustain long-lasting improvement to your overall health and well-being."
Generally they work in one-on-one settings and use an individualized approach to diet, lifestyle, and fitness plans.
How do you train to be a health coach?
Health coaches go through training programs, which typically last about one year, according to Anice.
These programs are generally offered through nutritional schools or other health and wellness organizations. To become certified, health coaches must pass a final examination following their training program.
What's the difference between a health coach and nutritionist?
Both health coaches and nutritionists use action plans and motivations to achieve results, Pilin says, but they differ in their education and overall approach. "For starters, a nutritionist is someone who typically has studied nutrition through a four-year degree program and offers advice specifically around nutrition," she explains. "On the other hand, a certified health coach is more holistic and offers a much wider range of support."
If a client is looking to lose weight to reduce their risk of metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, a nutritionist would provide a meal plan based on calories and micronutrients. A health coach, Pilin says, would look beyond the plate.
Though food does play a role, health coaches also consider lifestyle factors, such as movement and stress management. Ultimately, they help clients make small, sustainable shifts in their daily routines that both achieve the desired result and help them feel their best, Pilin says.
What makes a good health coach?
Good health coaches keep the individual needs of a client in mind. "They understand there's no 'one-size-fit-all' and can encourage accountability and motivation through their depth of knowledge," Pilin says.
They also never stop learning. "It's important that a health coach continues to educate themselves and stay on top of the science in their field," registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, says. In order to extend helpful advice and energy to their clients, Cording says health coaches should continue prioritizing their own health and self-care as well.
How do I know if it's right for me?
"To determine whether health coaching is a good fit for you, think about what you really want to do and how well that training can prepare you for that," Cording says.
Consider which aspects of the job appeal to you and which don't. Write down your responses, and weigh the various pros and cons. Reaching out to other health coaches and gaining insight into their day-to-day responsibilities could also be helpful.
If you do decide to take the leap, here's some helpful advice about becoming a health coach.