Looking To Start Health Coaching? This Is How Much You Can Expect To Make

If there's one good thing that came of the last several years it’s the realization that health and wellness in its many forms is absolutely essential to prioritize in the day to day. But getting started on that health journey isn’t always easy, making it increasingly important for there to be expert resources available to provide guidance and support from a holistic perspective. Enter: health coaching.

The unfortunate reality is that the current healthcare system is built more on remedying visible symptom instead of looking for the root cause. That’s why health coaching offers a new and unique angle, peering deeper into your well being to not only treat conditions but prevent and even reverse them. But while helping people is rewarding in and of itself, is it a lucrative career path financially? Here’s what you can expect from a health coaching salary.