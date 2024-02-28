The Best Health Coaching Programs Of 2026, Based On Your Goals
Now more than ever, people are in need of certified experts to support them through illness and disease. With this, the demand for health coaches has continued to skyrocket.
In fact, the field of health coaching is expected to grow by 7% in the next 5 years, as preventative healthcare and a personalized approach to well-being take priority for many people.
Health and wellness coaching can take many paths, from working within a doctor’s office or having your own private practice, to consulting in a spa or retreat setting.
If you're considering joining the field and becoming a health coach, you're likely wondering which online programs are actually worth your time and money. Certification is only one factor and selecting the right program means many things for your long-term success in health and wellness coaching.
With the help of experts and extensive research, we found the best health coach certification programs based on price, accreditations, program length, convenience, and real testimonials from graduates of each program.
- Best overall program: mindbodygreen Health Coach Certification (HCC)
- Best for building a business: Health Coach Institute
- Best affordable option for personal trainers: ACE Health Coach Certification
- Best nutrition based: Precision Nutrition Level 1
- Notable mention: Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN)
Of course, the work doesn't stop once your online health coach certification program is over—so keep scrolling for expert advice on how to become a health coach and what a career as a health coach entails.
The best health coaching certification programs
The best health coaching certification programs
- Image by mbg creative
mindbodygreen Health Coach Certification (HCC)
- Approved by the NBHWC?
- Yes
- Class type
- Virtual
- Weekly commitment
- 4 hours
- Program timeline
- 5 months
If you're looking for a well-rounded health coach certification course that sets you up for success in just 20 weeks, mbg's HCC is perfect for you. A NBHWC-approved (National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coach) training program, this online course provides a robust view of holistic health.
The details
The details
It's designed to prepare graduates for health coaching careers through a combination of 75 hours of flexible online instruction, office hours, interactive feedback sessions, and practical assessments featuring personal feedback from instructors.
Lifetime access to program materials is included. Students call the virtual course with live and recorded elements supportive, enriching, and welcoming.
Pair it with mbg's Functional Nutrition Training (which comes free with your HCC enrollment) to further expand your knowledge in the fields of health and nutrition.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- Well-rounded approach to well-being
- Efficient 20-week online course
- Great for people changing careers & those already in health field
- NBHWC-approved (National board-certified)
- You do not need to be 18 years or older to enroll
- 92% student pass rate average on NBHWC board exam vs. national average pass rate of 87% on the NBHWC board exam
Cons
- 20-week program may not suit all schedules
Why we chose it
Why we chose it
mbg has spent over a decade working with the foremost experts in the health space—and when you sign up for HCC to become a health coach, you get direct access to them.
Our faculty includes Mark Hyman, M.D., Kelly LeVeque, Maya Feller MS, RD, CDN, and 17 of the other top medical and wellness experts in the world. The breadth of information they share across all facets of health—from sleep to hormone balance—is unparalleled by other programs.
Once you sign up, you have unlimited access to their lesson plans, as well as the opportunity to consult with some teachers directly for mentorship and skills assessment. mbg's private alumni community also makes this national board-certified health coach certification an unmatched value for anyone looking to make a name for themselves in the health space and start a fulfilling career helping others.
Who should try it
Who should try it
Someone looking to go into national board-certified health coaching (or a related field) armed with a holistic health perspective. Someone looking to learn the skills and practical knowledge needed to pass the NBHWC board exam in 20 weeks, through a mix of synchronous and asynchronous virtual training.
Who should skip it
Who should skip it
Someone looking for an in-person program, a completely synchronous program, or a program that does not take a holistic approach to health coaching.
Review from a recent graduate
Review from a recent graduate
"The course really emphasized the nature of being a health coach; I feel prepared to help people advance on their health and wellness journey. The support team was excellent and you never feel alone. The one-on-one faculty feedback experience during Practical Skill Assessments is professionally conducted and invaluable." — Cari, 2022 HCC graduate
Health Coach Institute
- Approved by the NBHWC?
- Yes
- Class type
- Virtual
- Weekly commitment
- 5-7 hours
- Program timeline
- 6-12 months
The Health Coach Institute sets you up with the knowledge to enhance your brand and share your skills, making it a top pick for anyone who wants to build their own health coaching service or pursue various aspects of wellness coaching after they've completed training.
The details
The details
NBHWC-approved, this program offers a simple Health Coach option, as well as a Coach Mastery course to take your learning to the next level. The latter puts you in contact with other health and wellness coaches who have previously completed the course for added community support.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- Brand-building skills
- Scalable
- NBHWC-approved
Cons
- Pricier
- 6- to 12-month program
Why we chose it
Why we chose it
Beyond a solid foundation of health knowledge, we appreciate that this program teaches the ins and outs of building a business—something many of us did not learn in school. Another special perk of this program is its emphasis on relating to clients and helping them commit to habit change.
Who should try it
Who should try it
Someone entrepreneurial who is looking to start and build their own health and wellness coaching practice after graduation.
Who should skip it
Who should skip it
Someone who is not interested in private health and wellness coaching. Someone who is looking for an in-person program.
Health Coach Certification by ACE
- Approved by the NBHWC?
- No
- Class type
- Virtual
- Weekly commitment
- 5-7 hours, 6 hours
- Program timeline
- 3-4 months
Geared towards personal trainers, American Council on Exercise (ACE)’s Health Coach Certification starts at just $780 and takes between three and four months to earn your certification.
The details
The details
Focused on the role that exercise plays in a healthy life, the program offers three different levels at varying price points, making it even more accessible to different income levels.
The program is accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA), but not by NBHWC. The NCCA is a less specialized accreditation that certifies individuals in a range of professions, including health and wellness coaches, personal trainers, nurses, respiratory therapists, counselors, and emergency technicians.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- Affordable
- Good for specialized personal trainings
Cons
- Not NBHWC-approved
- Requires CPR/AED certification
- Not as much live instruction
- Does not take a functional approach
Why we chose it
Why we chose it
If you're interested in becoming an exercise professional or general health and wellness coach without a holistic emphasis, this program is designed to teach you the ins and outs of how movement promotes health. Beyond that, it also features valuable job training, with 71% of graduates saying becoming ACE Certified helped them make more money according to a survey by Indeed.com.
Who should try it
Who should try it
Someone looking to learn the health basics needed to become a personal trainer.
Who should skip it
Who should skip it
Someone looking for an in-person program, a program that has a community component, or a program that is more focused on general health knowledge.
- Image by Precision Nutrition / Precision Nutrition
Precision Nutrition Level 1
- Approved by the NBHWC?
- No
- Class type
- Virtual
- Weekly commitment
- Self-paced
- Program timeline
- Self-paced
If your focus within health coaching lies more in nutrition science, Precision Nutrition's Level 1 course will give you a comprehensive base of information.
The details
The details
The virtual course is self-paced (you get all the resources upfront when you sign up). While the program is not accredited, it has been recognized and approved for continuing education units by various organizations including ACE, NASM, and more.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- No prerequisites
- Self-paced and easy to follow
Cons
- First come, first served
- Sole focus on nutrition instead of holistic health
- Not accredited
- Limited instructional support
Why we chose it
Why we chose it
This introductory online certification is geared towards those interested in going into nutrition coaching and who prefer to learn at their own pace. It also ladders up to more advanced programs like PN Level 2, which is an approved NBHWC program.
Who should try it
Who should try it
Someone who is looking to practice nutrition-focused coaching.
Who should skip it
Who should skip it
Someone looking for an in-person program, a program that has a community component, or an accredited program.
- Image by IIN
IIN
- Program timeline
- 6-12 months
Created by a pioneer in the health space, IIN was the first health and wellness coaching program available. This gives IIN one advantage over competitors: It offers a widespread alumni network, which can be helpful after graduating from the NBHWC-approved program. They also offer six- or 12-month options. However, the course is expensive and requires extensive weekly coursework to ensure you finish the six-month program on time. It's also worth noting they were acquired by a Minnesota-based Private Equity firm in 2018.
Perspective from a health coaching program graduate
How we picked:
Price
We chose programs at a variety of price points to meet incoming health coaches where they are, while also making the process accessible.
Accreditations
It's important that a good health coaching program is accredited by a reliable source. Courses approved by the NBC-HWC (National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coach) are considered the gold standard of health coaching, and make up most of our list.
Program length
Health coaching is a time investment, and some have more time to give than others. We selected a range of programs with varying time requirements—from 3 months to multiple years—to fit different schedules.
Synchronous and asynchronous options
We spotlight courses that allow you to learn on your own time, as well as come together in a group setting, to fit busy schedules.
What is a health coach?
A health coach is a trained expert in the field of nutrition and overall well-being, who offers clients well-rounded guidance for improving their health.
Instead of simply looking at the basics of your life to provide generalized diagnoses and advice, health coaches are trained to look into your sleep, diet, lifestyle habits, and more to get to the root cause of issues you may be struggling with—chronic or not.
Specializing in topic areas such as diet and nutrition, fitness, and stress, a good health coach should be able to take a 360 approach to wellness, to provide the highest quality of care to their clients.
Many health coaches address all of these areas of health in a holistic way, while others like to hone in on a speciality that speaks to their passions the most. Deciding what areas you’re most excited about can help guide your choice in pursuing a health and wellness coaching program, as this may impact which certification is best for your unique goals.
RELATED STORY: 4 Reasons Why We Could All Benefit From A Health Coach
What's the average salary for a health coach?
Your salary as a health coach will depend on your location, qualifications, and level of experience. According to Glassdoor, the average base-level salary for someone with a health coach certification ranges from $60,000 to $105,000 a year.
Additional pay such as tips, bonuses, and commissions are not uncommon and could include an additional $28,000 per year.
With the right health coach certification, there is potential to earn up to $145,000 per year, depending on your focus area. Earning potential is influenced by many factors, including specialization. Higher-paying positions might mean pursuing corporate wellness, elite sports nutrition, or concierge medical practices.
RELATED STORY: As A Health Coach, This Is The Salary Range You Can Expect
Why are health coaches important?
Health coaches are an increasingly valuable part of the medical field. While many general practitioners don't have much time to spend one-on-one with patients, a health and wellness coach can deliver more personalized care.
"Health coaches offer the kind of unwavering support that your main practitioner can't give you by encouraging you, guiding you, and supporting you during the highs and the lows," Will Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C. previously told mindbodygreen.
What's the difference between a health coach and a dietitian?
While a Registered Dietitian (RD) and health and wellness coach may work with similar people, their roles and credentials are different. A Registered Dietician is licensed and regulated by state licensing boards, whereas health coaches operate under a different national board certification by the NBHWC.
A health and wellness coach looks at the whole person (body, mind, spirit) and shows up as a partner, whereas RDs may take more of an expert role. The RD can prescribe dietary interventions and recommend supplements. The health coach does not prescribe, diagnose or interpret lab results, and is instead an expert in behavioral change and motivation as it relates to well-being.
How does health coaching compare to other wellness professions?
Compared to many other wellness professions, health coaches are fortunate to have a holistic, well-rounded approach to health, assessing the whole person. Certified health coaches cover everything from exercise and nutrition to sleep, stress management, and more, while other professions may be more narrow in their focus.
For example, personal training and nutrition certifications can lack adequate guidance for components of optimal health like sleep and stress. Mindfulness experts often have little experience with dietary recommendations. Addressing every part of each client’s lifestyle offers health coaches a unique opportunity to be successful in supporting positive change.
Summary
How to become a health coach
In order to become a certified health coach, you must complete a training course to prepare for your role.
There is a wide range of options to choose from, but it's a good rule of thumb to look for courses that have been accredited by the National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching (NBHWC).
These courses vary in time, monetary investment, and outcome, so setting realistic goals before entering into the program will ensure you're getting the most out of it.
Some require a college degree, and others are better suited for starting your own personal health coaching service.
Knowing what you want out of a course before making your decision will ensure you're not wasting any time.
You should also be prepared to take an extensive exam at the end of your course, which will determine your preparedness to enter the field. Once you're up and running, you can start to earn a good salary as a health coach.
RELATED STORY: 40+ Ways To Use A Health Coach Certification
What is the difference between a board certified health coach vs. non-board certified?
A national board-certified health coach has graduated from a National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching-approved training program, passed the Board Certification Exam, and earned the credential NBC-HWC.
There has been a growing movement within the health and wellness coaching industry to ensure that professionals are qualified and that best practices exist. The National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching (NBHWC) was created with the goal of leading the advancement of health and wellness coaching by instituting professional standards.
Getting board certification from the NBHWC means that you are a part of a national, centralized standard of training and education. Becoming a certified health and wellness coach enhances your credibility and increases your chances of reaching more clients.
Understanding accreditation: ICF vs. NBHWC
If you're looking into a health coach certification, you're wondering how much certification really matters, and which one will get you the career opportunities you're after.
The National Board Certified Health And Wellness Coach (NBCHWC) certification is very specific to health coaching, and more respected in the fields of functional medicine, nutrition, holistic health, and fitness. The National Board Certified Health And Wellness Coaching certification gives you immediate credibility and recognition in the health field upon completion, with many options for networking opportunities and professional advancement.
With an NBCHCWC certification you have a world of options for pursuing your passion, whether that means working within a physician’s office, in your own private practice, or alongside other health specialties like nutritionists and personal trainers. You may also have the freedom to choose between in-person or remote work.
The International Coaching Federation (ICF), on the other hand, is an international non-profit that certifies coaches of all kinds, including life coaches, executive coaches, business coaches, etc. It’s not specific to health and wellness coaching.
Personal factors to consider when choosing a program
You're taking a step that has big consequences for the rest of your life, so naturally your personal goals and values are essential in your decision-making process. Here are a few aspects to think about:
- Personal day-to-day vision: Do you hope to work independently or with others in the field? Do you like managing things on your own or having someone to report to?
- Budget & financing options: How much are you able to comfortably invest in health and wellness coaching right now, and do you need assistance in paying for the program through financing options? Not every course offers this.
- Learning preferences: Do you prefer learning alongside a cohort at the same time, or do you like to go at your own pace with your own deadlines? Your learning style and the way information is shared throughout the health and wellness coaching program you choose will greatly impact your long-term success.
- Weekly time commitment: How do you plan to balance coursework with existing responsibilities? Are you simultaneously balancing a full-time job or is your schedule super flexible? How much time can you really commit to spending on a program? These are important questions to ask if you strive for a healthy balance in your daily schedule.
- How much support do you need? This could be from mentors, peers, or business resources post-graduation, and it's essential to think about which resources feel the most supportive for you while investigating what different courses provide.
Additional training & skills for success
Creating a successful career goes beyond getting a health coach certification, though that’s an important place to start. Continuing education and growing your skillset will help you thrive after health coach certification completion.
Here are a few areas you may want to focus on honing:
- Building your practice: This may mean learning more about marketing, going to networking events, and building a client base through community events.
- Soft skills: Coaching, motivation, and empathy training are important to engage clients effectively and meet them where they need.
- Mentorship and internships: Finding aligned mentors and gaining practical experience through real-world internships or volunteer work provides invaluable experience for launching your own practice. If you’re trying to find your niche, connecting with those already in the field and learning from their wisdom is extremely useful.
Obstacles as a health coach
If you’re passionate about holistic health, being a health coach lets you pursue a meaningful career, but as with any profession, challenges can arise. Here are a few things to be aware of to set yourself up for success:
- Creating a client roster: If you’re running your own business, you’ll need various avenues to gain clients. Community events, cross-promotions with other health professions like doctor’s offices, and social media are all options that may prove helpful in building a strong client list.
- Managing finances: Numbers and business tasks may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but if you decide to run your own health coaching practice these are areas you’ll certainly need to become adequate in. If these are areas you might struggle to keep up with, you may do your best work in a doctor’s office or other practice that allows you to share some of the administrative and financial components.
- Work-life balance: A health coach certification provides you with many tools to achieve a work-life balance, but the unexpected can always arise. It’s also important to be prepared that your client’s experiences may bring emotional weight to your role.
Tips for making your health coach certification decision
As you can see, there are many factors to consider when it comes to choosing the right health coach certification. It starts with a passion for well-being and helping others, but it goes so much deeper in terms of a lifelong career path you can feel successful in.
Here are a few questions to help your decision-making process:
- Why do you want to become a health coach?
- What parts of well-being are you most interested in? Nutrition? Sleep? Fitness?
- How much time and money are you willing to invest?
- What is your dream day-to-day scenario once you achieve your health coach certification?
- What are actionable steps you could take to make that dream reality?
- Are you self-driven, someone who likes to be their own boss? Or do you prefer to have someone else calling the shots?
- Are you able to manage the administrative tasks and finances of your own business?
There are no right or wrong answers here, this is simply a way to reflect and define your intentions during your decision-making process.
Here's what our graduates have to say...
About their professional lives:
- “It profoundly changed how I think about my relationships in my life and my interactions with myself, my family, friends, colleagues and strangers. I don't currently work in the health and wellness field, but it immediately helped me in my work as a manager in my current position.” – Kimberley A.
- “This course changed my life and the trajectory of my career, especially as I was facing burnout in my current career.” – Anna V.
- “I signed up for the course to change careers and found it changed my life. This course helped me communicate more effectively, think with more clarity, and changed how I view the world around me.” – Lynnette C.
- “This course got me excited about being in the helping profession again! I was in serious need of a recharge, both personally and professionally. This course helped me build enough energy and confidence to apply for and get a new job--a BIG deal after being in the same small agency for almost 20 years! I am continuing to pull from what I learned in this class to improve my own well-being and life satisfaction, and to show up in a new way for my clients. I'm very grateful for this program!” – Sarah S.
- “I sort of stumbled upon health coaching as I was searching for my "next steps." I am beyond thankful to have found this program as it has proved to be invaluable in my life. Not only do I feel that I have next steps towards my dream career but I now also have the tools to hold more compassionate space for myself and those around me. Learning about active listening and non-violent communication has also helped me in all facets of life. I know that this course and the instructors have helped shape me into a better human and I'm very grateful!” – Brittany C.
About challenges during the program:
- “This health coaching program has been truly transformative. Not only did I gain invaluable professional knowledge about the role and benefits of being a health coach, but I also experienced personal growth in ways I never expected. The journey was intense, with a lot of information to absorb over the months, but it was absolutely worth it. I have so much admiration for those who balance this program with a full-time job—it's a challenge, but an achievable one. My biggest takeaway? Be patient with yourself, stay confident in your dream, and know that if I could complete this, you can too!” – Maya A.
About using what the learned post-graduation:
- “The program was impactful on both a personal and professional level. It helped teach me skills to be a better coach, communicator, and listener for my friends and family. I gained a lot of health knowledge but also learned I don't need to have all the answers to be an effective coach. I leave this program with a clearer direction on how to help others through their wellness journey and feel prepared and excited for my future as a Health Coach!” – Amber H.
- "One of my favorite things about the mindbodygreen program is that the conversation doesn't end at graduation. The resources and support continue after graduation with support in the alumni community, the business course, and now their partnership with Pillar." – Kelsey W.
- “By the time I graduated, I'd already coached 30 times and had set up my coaching practice with a website, onboarding process, and my first six clients!” – Maraya P.
- “The structure of the program gave me the space I needed to grow in confidence as a coach. I felt fully supported by the instructors and staff as I learned each topic. As a graduate, I feel that I am fully equipped to lead a successful career in health coaching thanks to all the resources and support I was given throughout the program.” – Lindsay B.
FAQ
What does a health coach do?
In essence, they coach people through states of change. Health and well-being coaches work with individuals in a client-centered process that facilitates and empowers the client to achieve self-determined health and well-being goals. Health coaches can work for hospitals, private clinics, or any number of other companies, or run their own health coaching business.
How long is a health coach certification program?
Health coaching programs range from 6 weeks to one year, with the average program lasting around 4-6 months.
Is there a demand for health coaches?
Yes, there is a rising demand for health coaches as more people struggle from chronic disease and need support outside of the mainstream medical system. The global health coach market is projected to reach nearly $28 billion by 2030 (compared to $13.6 billion in 2020). As such, employment opportunities for health education specialists like health coaches are expected to grow by 17% between 2020 and 2030.
Is becoming a certified health coach worth it?
Yes, becoming a National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coach increases your credibility and makes it easier to find a job as a health coach and/or book your own clients. Looking for a health coach program that is accredited by the NBHWC is a good way to set yourself up for success.
What is the average age of a health coach?
The average age of a health coach is 42 years old, according to Zippia data. It's never too late to become one, though, and health coaching is also a popular post-retirement career.
What is the best degree for a health coach?
To become a NBHWC certified health coach, you must have an associate's degree or higher (or 2,000 hours of work experience in any field). Degrees that are relevant to health coaching include physiology, psychology, nutrition studies, or counseling. However, it is not necessary to have background knowledge of these topics to become a coach. Taking a quality health coaching program (like the ones on our list) will teach you everything you need to know.
Is health coaching covered by insurance?
Not yet, but there's a growing movement to have insurance cover visits to health coaches. As of now, some people can use an health savings account (HSA) or flexible spending account (FSA) to pay for health coaching.
The takeaway
Selecting a health coaching program that is a good fit for you is essential for optimizing your experience and spending the time and resources you have on a certification that sets you up to best serve your clients.
Certification through an accredited board like NBHWC opens many potential career paths, but it’s important to realize this is not something you get in every program. Learning from well-respected experts in the field is another consideration when pursuing a well-rounded education as a health coach. You may want more personalization, scientific evidence, and community support than some programs offer, or you may be more concerned about doing a program on your time within your budget.
Whether you go with mbg's HCC or another program, the health space needs qualified experts to make improved well-being more accessible.