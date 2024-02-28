It's designed to prepare graduates for health coaching careers through a combination of 75 hours of flexible online instruction, office hours, interactive feedback sessions, and practical assessments featuring personal feedback from instructors.

Lifetime access to program materials is included. Students call the virtual course with live and recorded elements supportive, enriching, and welcoming.

Pair it with mbg's Functional Nutrition Training (which comes free with your HCC enrollment) to further expand your knowledge in the fields of health and nutrition.