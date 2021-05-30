mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Functional Food
What Is A Nutrition Coach: What They Do & How Do I Become One?

What Is A Nutrition Coach: What They Do & How Do I Become One?

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
Food & Nutrition Writer By Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
Food & Nutrition Writer
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A, is a journalist, IIN graduate integrative health coach, E-RYT 500 lead yoga teacher, and 500-Hour certified Pilates instructor.
What Exactly Does A Nutrition Coach Do — And Could They Help With My Health Goals?

Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

May 30, 2021 — 21:02 PM

If you're eager to deepen your knowledge in nutrition science, further your health education, or simply apply nutrition expertise in your own life—the idea of training as a nutrition coach may be a great fit. Nutrition coaches are skillful wellness experts leading the way toward a more proactive, healthier future. With a person-first, comprehensive, and science-based approach to optimal health, these influential agents of change continue to create a ripple effect of positive transformation and well-being in society.

But if you are wondering what nutrition coaches do exactly, where they work, or whether or not nutrition coaching is the right professional route for you—keep on reading. 

What is a nutrition coach, and what do they do?

"First and foremost, coaches are here to facilitate the optimization of a current condition, vision, or goal," says Tania Marchand, a mindbodygreen functional nutrition coach, life coach, and entrepreneur. "Not to 'repair' something that might be broken or diseased but to prevent, maintain, and hold someone accountable to their best standard." Nutrition coaches consider each client on an individual level and assess the internal and external factors that might contribute to or hinder their optimal health.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Turn your passion for health into a thriving career.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Their education on topics like autoimmune disease, food sensitivities, longevity, and inflammation enables nutrition coaches to serve others (and themselves) holistically, establishing lifestyle and dietary practices that foster sustained health.

Functional nutrition coaches, specifically, take an integrated, broad-reaching view on wellness, which involves being "a fervent believer in healing yourself through food as medicine and doing the best you can to maintain and reach optimal health in every possible way," shares Marchand. "We are knowledgeable about food, the different ways of eating, healthy cooking techniques to preserve nutrition, as well as how to make sustainable food choices. However, we also know about gut health, brain health, heart health, hormone health, elimination diets, etc."

Advertisement

How does a nutrition coach compare to a registered dietitian or nutritionist?

While there is no universal definition for the scope of nutrition coaching, the term often refers to nutrition professionals and experts who have completed an applicable certification or training. Like health coaches, nutrition coaches have a plethora of academic and private sector training opportunities to choose from to obtain their nutrition coaching certification and advance their expertise.

Registered dietitians nutritionists, or RDNs, on the other hand, are board-certified, credentialed individuals who, besides providing nutrition counseling, are qualified to diagnose and work within the range of dietetics and treatment-based nutrition plans. "To be called a dietitian, you need to do specific courses and acquire a particular degree," tells Marchand. "They follow specific protocols and guidelines to make sure everything you eat will satisfy what suits you specifically regarding those same protocols and requirements, to make sure you have all the vitamins, minerals, protein, etc., included in your diet."

Besides scholarship and education requirements, another key differentiator between nutrition coaches and RDNs is their overall approach to wellness, with the former often leaning more toward the lifestyle versus the medical end of the health care spectrum.

Is there a difference between a health coach and a nutrition coach?

Nutrition coaches and health coaches share one mutual goal: educating and helping others lead better, healthier lives. They both seek to engage with individuals dynamically, to maximize their well-being and create sustainable life-transforming, behavioral shifts. Nutrition coaches, however, tend to place a greater emphasis on food and nutrition science as the powerful thread weaving together every other aspect of a person's health.

Advertisement

How to become a nutrition coach.

Finding a nutrition coaching program that suits your needs is well worth your time, research, and health-centric enthusiasm. Coaching certification curricula can vary in length, cost, content, and completion requirements, among other things. Here are a few pivotal elements to seek out in a solid nutrition coaching program:

  • Science-backed, cutting-edge education on nutrition, physiology, hormone health, inflammation, whole-person wellness, gut health, autoimmune disease, etc.
  • Nutrition coaching scope and practice in the context of telehealth.
  • Applied coaching theory, methodology, and behavioral facilitation.
  • A person-centered approach to optimal function, health, and well-being.

Where do nutrition coaches work?

Now more than ever, nutrition coaching is a fertile ground for professional and personal enrichment possibilities to bloom. Trained nutrition specialists might opt to work alongside health-minded institutions, alternative health clinics, medical doctors, or educational organizations. 

The potential and scope of this work are pretty far-reaching. "You can work for a clinic or any medical professional in assisting their patient to follow protocols regarding their condition; to provide accountability and keep track with their health goals," says Marchand. "You could also work for schools, wellness centers, food stores, gyms, corporations, insurance companies, restaurants, yoga studios, community centers, and supplement companies. You can have your private practice, too!"

Advertisement

How to find a nutrition coach to work with.

It probably comes as no surprise that one of the most convenient places to find ongoing, thoroughly tailored, and well-informed nutrition coaches is online. Although immense, the virtual sphere of health and nutrition coaches gives you access to a myriad of wellness professionals and organizations that focus on your health history and thoroughly help address your personal needs and goals.

As mentioned before, taking the time to research, compare, and examine several coaching options should be nonnegotiable in anyone's nutrition exploratory journey. Many coaches offer informative webinars or introductory calls to assess if they are a good fit for you or not—so take advantage! You can also seek recommendations in your local community or favorite health publications.

The bottom line.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

There has never been a better time to become a nutrition coach. 

Functional Nutrition Coaching

The path to becoming an accomplished nutrition coach involves a never-ending desire to learn, grow, and help others thrive along the way. Whether you're drawn to becoming a nutrition coach or merely curious about this powerful field, embarking upon this journey can be a life-fulfilling experience for both yourself and those around you. To learn more about this unique field, check out the vital skills you'll glean as a mindbodygreen functional nutrition coach.

Advertisement
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A Food & Nutrition Writer
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A, is a journalist, IIN graduate integrative health coach, E-RYT 500 lead yoga teacher, and 500-Hour certified Pilates instructor from San José, Costa Rica. She...

More On This Topic

Food Trends

Need Some Plant-Based Meal Inspo? Try One Of These 19 Vegan Cookbooks

Eliza Sullivan
Need Some Plant-Based Meal Inspo? Try One Of These 19 Vegan Cookbooks
Food Trends

4 Better-For-You Cocktails You'll Want To Sip All Summer Long

Olessa Pindak
4 Better-For-You Cocktails You'll Want To Sip All Summer Long
Routines

The Yoga Pose Most People Do Incorrectly & How To Nail It Every Time

Sarah Regan
The Yoga Pose Most People Do Incorrectly & How To Nail It Every Time
Integrative Health

I Was Diagnosed With A Rare Syndrome At Age 10 — Then I Hid It For 17 Years

Harper Spero
I Was Diagnosed With A Rare Syndrome At Age 10 — Then I Hid It For 17 Years
Integrative Health

Coffee Can't Actually Make Up For Poor Sleep & This Study Proves It

Sarah Regan
Coffee Can't Actually Make Up For Poor Sleep & This Study Proves It
Recipes

Have A Can Of Black Beans? Here Are 3 Veggie Burger Recipes To Try

Eliza Sullivan
Have A Can Of Black Beans? Here Are 3 Veggie Burger Recipes To Try
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Home

You're 4 Steps Away From Never Having A Moldy Shower Curtain Again

Michael Rubino
You're 4 Steps Away From Never Having A Moldy Shower Curtain Again
Integrative Health

The One Practice This Cardiologist Includes In His Daily Heart-Health Routine

Abby Moore
The One Practice This Cardiologist Includes In His Daily Heart-Health Routine
Spirituality

11 Herbs You Can Sip Before Bed For Vivid (& Even Lucid) Dreams

Sarah Regan
11 Herbs You Can Sip Before Bed For Vivid (& Even Lucid) Dreams
Beauty

The One Thing To Know About Your 30s, From A Derm & Hormone Expert

Alexandra Engler
The One Thing To Know About Your 30s, From A Derm & Hormone Expert
Spirituality

Mark Your Calendar: Astrologers Predict Romance Will Rev Up This Thursday

The AstroTwins
Mark Your Calendar: Astrologers Predict Romance Will Rev Up This Thursday
Beauty

Here's Exactly How To Stop Hair Breakage, Once & For All

Andrea Jordan
Here's Exactly How To Stop Hair Breakage, Once & For All
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/what-is-a-nutrition-coach

Your article and new folder have been saved!