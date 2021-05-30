What Exactly Does A Nutrition Coach Do — And Could They Help With My Health Goals?

While there is no universal definition for the scope of nutrition coaching, the term often refers to nutrition professionals and experts who have completed an applicable certification or training. Like health coaches, nutrition coaches have a plethora of academic and private sector training opportunities to choose from to obtain their nutrition coaching certification and advance their expertise.

Registered dietitians nutritionists, or RDNs, on the other hand, are board-certified, credentialed individuals who, besides providing nutrition counseling, are qualified to diagnose and work within the range of dietetics and treatment-based nutrition plans. "To be called a dietitian, you need to do specific courses and acquire a particular degree," tells Marchand. "They follow specific protocols and guidelines to make sure everything you eat will satisfy what suits you specifically regarding those same protocols and requirements, to make sure you have all the vitamins, minerals, protein, etc., included in your diet."

Besides scholarship and education requirements, another key differentiator between nutrition coaches and RDNs is their overall approach to wellness, with the former often leaning more toward the lifestyle versus the medical end of the health care spectrum.