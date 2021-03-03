7 Ways Telehealth Is Changing The Future Of Functional Nutrition Coaching

This shift in services has affected the way a number of health professionals operate, including functional nutrition coaches. Now more than ever, health coaches are readily available through health-based platforms such as apps, virtual health clinics, automated wellness programs, and other digital health tools. These platforms seamlessly connect professionals with patients and clients, to address their health needs on a more comprehensive level. This form of remote health coaching can have a number of benefits beyond accessibility—like seamless daily communication, enhanced training, and advanced care planning—to help support a clients' health and well-being.

While we continue to navigate today's pandemic world and beyond, it's clear that telehealth can and should be a mainstay within our healthcare toolkit. As a mindbodygreen functional nutrition coach, I've noticed several ways telehealth is shaping the future of health and nutrition coaching worldwide: