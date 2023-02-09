How To Become A Certified Health Coach: Your 5-Step Guide

There are a plethora of institutions that offer health coaching certification opportunities, ranging from private sector organizations to academic programs. Although the content, contact hours, syllabus, and overall requirements may vary, these coaching curricula are often rooted in behavior-based, nutrition, and lifestyle science—all with the goal of facilitating sustainable change and positively affecting others' health and well-being. These programs can last anywhere from 3 to 24 months, and tuition typically ranges from $1,000 to $10,000+.