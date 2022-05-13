As with any course, there are some people who will be a better fit for an NBC-HWC certification than others. If you're in search of a simple and singular path toward health coaching, you'll find that this program is significantly more hands-on and interactive than other options, so consider that before making the investment of both time and money. NBHWC prioritizes giving people real-life coaching experiences before they enter the field, and if you're going to embark on your journey with NBHWC, being prepared for what's to come will ensure you're making the right choice for your interests.