If you’re ready to take the leap and become a NBHWC coach there are a number of qualifying courses (108 approved programs, to be exact!) that you can take to earn your certification. Step one is determining which NBHWC-approved course will be the best fit. Check out their website to get a better sense of pricing, time expectations, and other important information.

Some courses require an associate degree or a certain amount of work experience in order to enroll, and you will be expected to complete coaching sessions throughout the program. Additionally, some programs require a substantial time commitment—anywhere from eight months to a year—while others require participants to take additional courses that are not directly related to health coaching or NBC-HWC certifications. So, it’s important to take a look at each program to decide which is the best fit for your current financial standing and the amount of time you’re prepared to dedicate.

After completing the course and sending in your coaching session log, you can expect to complete the process with a comprehensive exam on the material you've covered. The exam explores coaching structure, process, your knowledge on health and wellness, and ethical and legal situations you may be put in, to create a well-rounded understanding of health coaching before you enter the field. It sounds like a lot (and it is) but the work you put in will help set you up for success.