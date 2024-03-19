So, What's The Real Difference Between A Therapist & A Coach?

After you've figured out what you want to work on and what you can afford financially, use a Google search or directories to find the right fit. For coaches, you can start your search on Noomii. For therapists you can begin your search on Psychology Today, Inclusive Therapists, or Therapy Den. Once you've found a few interesting prospects for your coach or therapist, reach out to each of them to schedule a short call to figure out if there is a good match between you and the coach or therapist. Most practitioners will offer a free discovery call to assess if there's a fit.