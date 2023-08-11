Uh, Is Health Coaching Covered By Insurance? Here's The Simple Answer

This last piece is especially important. Most doctors have relatively little time to spend with each patient, and the average primary care exam visit only lasts 18 minutes. Health coaches can play a much more hands-on role and take their time to help translate doctors' orders into a digestible plan for patients. Research also finds that the "peer-like" relationship that develops between coaches and clients2 helps people feel like they're more in control of their own health. The power dynamic that exists in a doctor's office fades once you step into a coaching session. For these reasons, many doctors are starting to see health coaches as partners in patient care. Gaining insurance coverage will help this increasingly important industry become more accessible to the masses.