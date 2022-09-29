Health Coaches Are Rising In Demand—Here's What They Can & Can't Help With

There are so many different kinds of healthcare workers that you’re forgiven if you aren’t totally clear on what each of them actually does. From registered dietitians to nutritionists, each career path comes with its own unique set of skills they provide clients, and it’s important to get clear on your own goals before determining who to work with on your health journey.

Of these healthcare callings, one particular path which has risen in popularity over the past several years is that of a health coach. But what are you really getting when you hire a health coach? Here’s what you can expect from this type of certified professional.