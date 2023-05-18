This is exactly why health coaching has become such an important—and legitimate—arm of the healthcare system. “Health coaching is multifaceted and tailored to the individual to help a person achieve their health-focused goals,” says Erica Zellner, MS, CNS, LDN, a health coach for functional medicine clinic Parsley Health.

It may seem unnecessary to some, but you wouldn’t run a marathon without consulting a fitness trainer (especially if you’re new to the sport) so why would you tackle areas of your health you’re not familiar with solo? Here, healthcare insiders explain why health coaching can be so beneficial for anyone looking to make positive changes, and what you can expect when working with a coach.