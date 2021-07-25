In the same family as functional medicine, functional nutrition is a personalized, systems-oriented approach that goes beyond managing the immediacy of symptoms and disease—and rather looks at the whole person.

"With an emphasis on personalized food and lifestyle approaches to wellness and disease management, functional nutrition focuses on the patient (not just on their disease or condition) while taking a holistic approach to optimizing an individual's health based on their unique needs," says registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN.

Through the lens of this integrative, science-informed approach to well-being, functional nutrition reaffirms the dynamic interconnectedness of the body, by acknowledging how each organ and system operates together to achieve optimal function. It recognizes that food is not only a source of fuel but an exceptional device to address the underlying basis of disease while paving the way toward ultimate, everyday wellness.

As for the strategic nutrition itself, this method specifically emphasizes high-quality foods, phytonutrient diversity, plus their role in supporting physiological function and overall health.