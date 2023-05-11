Like so many people, I struggled with my weight for years. Ever since I was a teenager, I was constantly thinking about food and how it affected my appearance. My weight would yo-yo as I went through periods of restrictive dieting and then binging. I always wanted to be "thin"—but I didn't have a roadmap for changing my relationship with food.

Finally, at the age of 49, I decided to invest in my nutrition education. I signed up to take the Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN) 12-month holistic health coaching program. This program exposed me to lots of new ideas and visionaries in the health space, from doctors Will Cole and Mark Hyman to Robin Berzin and Frank Lipman. It provided an overview of how to use food to improve your health—but I felt it really just scratched the surface, and I wanted to go deeper.

That's when I came across mindbodygreen's Functional Nutrition Training (formerly Functional Nutrition Coaching) program. It seemed like this flexible course explored how to use food as medicine in greater depth, with more access to leading health experts. I enrolled, and I'm so happy I did.

This program went on to be like a graduate degree for my functional food education; it brought my understanding of nutrition to a whole new level.